Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Systèmes SE    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Systemes : Shares Fall After It Warns 1Q Revenue Growth Will Miss Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:59am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Dassault Systemes SE's shares fell Thursday after the company said late Wednesday that non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currency for the first quarter of 2020 should be below guidance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

At 0835 GMT, Dassault Systemes shares traded 4.8% lower at EUR126.10.

The French software maker said its preliminary non-IFRS revenue for the first quarter should grow between 14% and 17% at constant currency, citing weaker new-licenses revenue and lower services activity.

Dassault Systemes was expecting growth of 20% at constant currency on the low-end of guidance for the quarter before the coronavirus hit.

"We believe that travel restrictions are continuing to have an impact on new license sales and on services revenue, as sales representatives, sales engineers, and system integrators are unable to travel to clients in-person," said analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies, noting travel restrictions are affecting many software companies.

Analysts at U.S. bank Citi said the coronavirus hit on new licenses and services activity doesn't come as a surprise. Citi expects implied new licenses to drop in a range of around 15% and 17% year-on-year at constant currency.

Gregory Ramirez, analyst at European investment bank Bryan Garnier, said the new-license sales decline seems to be in line with the trend the company experienced in the third quarter of 2008, with a decline of 22% at constant currency. If Dassault Systemes were to follow the same trend as in 2008 and 2009, new license sales could fall between 35% and 40% at constant currency for three consecutive quarters, he said, although Bryan Garnier doesn't expect this scenario beyond mid-May.

Dassault Systemes said recurring software revenue represented about 84% of its software revenue for the quarter, and that this is in line with initial guidance, thanks to the good performance of recently acquired U.S. firm Medidata.

Dassault Systemes will release its results for the first quarter on April 23.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
04:59aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Shares Fall After It Warns 1Q Revenue Growth Will Miss Guida..
DJ
02:09aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Expects 1Q Revenue Below Guidance
DJ
04/01DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes Provides Preliminary First Quarter 2020 non-IFRS To..
GL
03/30DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Solutions Supporting Simulation and Prevention of Contaminat..
AQ
03/30DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Solutions Supporting Simulation and Prevention of Contaminat..
BU
03/26DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : ' Initiatives with its Partners and Clients to Face COVID-19..
BU
03/20DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/20DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : amount of the dividend
AQ
03/18DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Names Alice Steenland Chief Sustainability Officer
AQ
03/16DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Names Alice Steenland Chief Sustainability Officer
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 063 M
EBIT 2019 1 303 M
Net income 2019 662 M
Debt 2019 2 264 M
Yield 2019 0,54%
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 52,4x
EV / Sales2019 9,20x
EV / Sales2020 7,69x
Capitalization 35 103 M
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 148,70  €
Last Close Price 135,00  €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Charlès Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Edelstenne Chairman
Pascal Daloz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Dominique Florack President-Research & Development
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-9.62%38 575
ACCENTURE-26.54%104 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-21.56%98 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED-0.61%90 999
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.84%59 012
VMWARE, INC.-23.58%50 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group