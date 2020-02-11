Log in
Dassault Systèmes : and Xometry Partner to Offer Instant Part Production in Design Environment

02/11/2020 | 11:27am EST

  • Xometry is Dassault Systèmes’ first “prime partner” - a new category of partners providing best-in-class buying experiences to users of MAKE Marketplace, Dassault Systèmes’ on demand manufacturing service
  • Engineers can get their designs made faster with instant access to Xometry part manufacturing price quotes without leaving SOLIDWORKS and CATIA design environments
  • Dassault Systèmes takes next steps toward connecting all design and manufacturing stakeholders in one seamless process

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) and Xometry today announced their partnership to provide customers with a seamless, integrated way to produce parts that accelerates the concept to manufacturing process. Engineers using Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS and CATIA applications will have automatic and immediate access to Xometry price quotes on MAKE Marketplace for manufacturing parts, without leaving their design environment. The announcement was made at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Engineers can now play a greater role in the design to manufacturing aspect of part production by focusing on the shape of a prototype as well as the cost to produce it. Whereas sourcing manufacturing price quotes from service providers used to require a dozen clicks in a web interface, it now takes place instantaneously in a one-click immersive experience integrated with SOLIDWORKS and CATIA. Engineers can view Xometry price quotes on their screen in the context of their design, and click to have it manufactured, all while retaining the option to get instant or manual quotes from other MAKE Marketplace suppliers.

“We launched the MAKE Marketplace in 2018 to make it easy for customers to design and manufacture. Our partnership with Xometry takes this a step further,” said Sébastien Massart, head of corporate strategy, Dassault Systèmes. “Customers can order high quality additive manufacturing or CNC machining parts in one click at the right price, thanks to Xometry instant quoting capabilities. This is all part of our vision to continuously reduce the friction that customers face going from design to manufacturing.”

Through this partnership, Xometry becomes the first “prime partner” of Dassault Systèmes’ MAKE Marketplace. This new category recognizes qualified service providers having industrial-grade quality certifications, and production capacities to answer demanding needs as well as high satisfaction rates. Dassault Systèmes plans to add other “prime partners” to the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace ecosystem.

“Engineers need the right tools to do their job successfully, and this includes working with a responsive, trusted manufacturing partner,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO, Xometry. “As the leader in 3D printing and on-demand manufacturing, we have served many customers in the MAKE Marketplace since its launch. Through our deeper partnership with Dassault Systèmes, we can directly connect with customers and make a commitment to provide a quote on every customer query. It’s all about faster manufacturing.”

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DS @Xometry partner to reduce the gap between design & manufacturing #3DEXPERIENCE #3DXW20 #SOLIDWORKS #CATIA

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace: https://3dexperience.3ds.com/3dexperience-marketplace/

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

About Xometry
Xometry is the largest marketplace for On-Demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides custom manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies around the world. Our international network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, and Urethane Casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Bosch, Dell Technologies, General Electric, and NASA.


© Business Wire 2020
