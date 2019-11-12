Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 12, 2019
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: November 4 to November 8, 2019
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|3,329
|135.9980
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|1,414
|136.0000
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|1,068
|136.0000
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|1,332
|136.0000
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|91,638
|135.8145
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|25,520
|135.8358
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|7,500
|135.7758
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|26,400
|135.7368
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|50,027
|135.8755
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|12,393
|135.8861
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|3,700
|135.9271
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|11,169
|135.7943
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|11,878
|135.9745
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|3,768
|135.9840
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|2,062
|135.9337
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Nov-19
|FR0000130650
|3,208
|135.9689
|BATE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24