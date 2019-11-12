Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 12, 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: November 4 to November 8, 2019

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Nov-19 FR0000130650 3,329 135.9980 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Nov-19 FR0000130650 1,414 136.0000 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Nov-19 FR0000130650 1,068 136.0000 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Nov-19 FR0000130650 1,332 136.0000 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Nov-19 FR0000130650 91,638 135.8145 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Nov-19 FR0000130650 25,520 135.8358 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Nov-19 FR0000130650 7,500 135.7758 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Nov-19 FR0000130650 26,400 135.7368 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Nov-19 FR0000130650 50,027 135.8755 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Nov-19 FR0000130650 12,393 135.8861 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Nov-19 FR0000130650 3,700 135.9271 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Nov-19 FR0000130650 11,169 135.7943 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Nov-19 FR0000130650 11,878 135.9745 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Nov-19 FR0000130650 3,768 135.9840 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Nov-19 FR0000130650 2,062 135.9337 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Nov-19 FR0000130650 3,208 135.9689 BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

