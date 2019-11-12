Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Systèmes SE    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:30am EST

Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 12, 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: November 4 to November 8, 2019

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Nov-19FR00001306503,329135.9980XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Nov-19FR00001306501,414136.0000CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Nov-19FR00001306501,068136.0000TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Nov-19FR00001306501,332136.0000BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Nov-19FR000013065091,638135.8145XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Nov-19FR000013065025,520135.8358CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Nov-19FR00001306507,500135.7758TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Nov-19FR000013065026,400135.7368BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Nov-19FR000013065050,027135.8755XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Nov-19FR000013065012,393135.8861CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Nov-19FR00001306503,700135.9271TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Nov-19FR000013065011,169135.7943BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Nov-19FR000013065011,878135.9745XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Nov-19FR00001306503,768135.9840CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Nov-19FR00001306502,062135.9337TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Nov-19FR00001306503,208135.9689BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
09:30aDASSAULT SYSTÈMES : disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
11/05DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Eviation Completes the First Prototype of its Zero-Emission ..
AQ
11/04DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
11/04ADOBE : Computer Graphics Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | Adobe Systems,..
AQ
10/29France, Germany step up effort to build rivals to U.S. cloud firms
RE
10/29DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Completes Acquisition of Medidata Opening Up a New World of ..
AQ
10/29DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes Completes Acquisition of Medidata Opening Up a New ..
GL
10/25DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Announces cfius clearance for medidata acquisition
AQ
10/25DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Lockheed Martin Selects Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Plat..
AQ
10/25DASSAULT SYSTEMES : Q3 and YTD Total Revenue and EPS Growth Up Double-digits; On..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 040 M
EBIT 2019 1 301 M
Net income 2019 682 M
Debt 2019 1 129 M
Yield 2019 0,53%
P/E ratio 2019 51,4x
P/E ratio 2020 43,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,05x
EV / Sales2020 7,46x
Capitalization 35 439 M
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 141,58  €
Last Close Price 136,45  €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Charlès Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Edelstenne Chairman
Pascal Daloz Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Strategy
Dominique Florack President-Research & Development
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE34.09%39 237
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.06%122 909
ACCENTURE34.78%120 173
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.51%115 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.11%69 085
VMWARE, INC.20.86%66 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group