Data#3 : 8th October 2019 Baptcare Connects Vulnerable Australians with Modern Technology Solution from Data#3

October 08, 2019; Melbourne, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it has partnered with Baptcare to provide a modern technology solution that better enables and connects vulnerable Australians.

Baptcare is dedicated to providing safe, affordable housing for the elderly, homeless, asylum seekers and victims of family violence. Networks were often based on home-grade wireless hardware, which was unsuitable for the task, with staff often finding connectivity frustrating. Meanwhile, tenants were unable to access many modern applications that most people now take for granted.

Baptcare sought to enhance the quality of life of its tenants via modern technology. Discussions with the Data#3 team focused on exploring ways to provide appropriate, modern technology into each site. This would not only improve life of tenants and on-site staff - it would also ensure the IT department supported their needs with consistent technology solutions.

While needs varied at the different sites, Baptcare has commenced rolling out new networks. Based on Cisco technology and designed and implemented with help from Data#3, the solutions provide a reliable, easily supported foundation to support modern applications.

"With the help of Data#3 and Cisco, we have brought in fully segmented, wireless corporate networks," said Baptcare ICT Manager, Belinda Quirk.

As Baptcare continues rolling out updated networks, the benefits are already apparent. From the elderly to asylum seekers, access to a strong internet connection is life changing.

"In the past, our aged care residents haven't had an easy way to stay in touch with family members outside of using a landline or visits. We now have the technology in most rooms for telephony and internet access. They have a way to communicate with their loved ones whether they're here in Victoria, in Australia, or on the other side of the world," said Quirk

"The Data#3 team have been great to work with - they have diverse products to provide multiple service offerings. Whether we need software licenses, consulting to fill some skillset gaps, or we have to roll out critical security projects, they're always there to partner with us," concluded Quirk.

Data#3 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Laurence Baynham, commented, "At Data#3, we pride ourselves on our vision, which is to harness the power of people and technology for a better future. This project is a fantastic example of how innovative technology can be used to positively impact the community in which we operate and make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable Australians. Congratulations to the team on a great job. We look forward to continuing our positive work with Baptcare."

