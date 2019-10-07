Log in
Data#3 : 8th October 2019 Baptcare Connects Vulnerable Australians with Modern Technology Solution from Data#3

10/07/2019

MEDIA RELEASE

Baptcare Connects Vulnerable Australians with Modern Technology Solution from Data#3

October 08, 2019; Melbourne, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it has partnered with Baptcare to provide a modern technology solution that better enables and connects vulnerable Australians.

Baptcare is dedicated to providing safe, affordable housing for the elderly, homeless, asylum seekers and victims of family violence. Networks were often based on home-grade wireless hardware, which was unsuitable for the task, with staff often finding connectivity frustrating. Meanwhile, tenants were unable to access many modern applications that most people now take for granted.

Baptcare sought to enhance the quality of life of its tenants via modern technology. Discussions with the Data#3 team focused on exploring ways to provide appropriate, modern technology into each site. This would not only improve life of tenants and on-site staff - it would also ensure the IT department supported their needs with consistent technology solutions.

While needs varied at the different sites, Baptcare has commenced rolling out new networks. Based on Cisco technology and designed and implemented with help from Data#3, the solutions provide a reliable, easily supported foundation to support modern applications.

"With the help of Data#3 and Cisco, we have brought in fully segmented, wireless corporate networks," said Baptcare ICT Manager, Belinda Quirk.

As Baptcare continues rolling out updated networks, the benefits are already apparent. From the elderly to asylum seekers, access to a strong internet connection is life changing.

"In the past, our aged care residents haven't had an easy way to stay in touch with family members outside of using a landline or visits. We now have the technology in most rooms for telephony and internet access. They have a way to communicate with their loved ones whether they're here in Victoria, in Australia, or on the other side of the world," said Quirk

"The Data#3 team have been great to work with - they have diverse products to provide multiple service offerings. Whether we need software licenses, consulting to fill some skillset gaps, or we have to roll out critical security projects, they're always there to partner with us," concluded Quirk.

Data#3 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Laurence Baynham, commented, "At Data#3, we pride ourselves on our vision, which is to harness the power of people and technology for a better future. This project is a fantastic example of how innovative technology can be used to positively impact the community in which we operate and make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable Australians. Congratulations to the team on a great job. We look forward to continuing our positive work with Baptcare."

ENDS

MEDIA RELEASE

About Data#3

Leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL), is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of over 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.4 billion in the 2019 financial year and has more than 1,200 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au

For additional information:

Yvonne Murray

Marketing Communications Manager, Data#3 Limited

Email: Yvonne_murray@data3.com.au | Mobile: 0420 960 806

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:31:05 UTC
