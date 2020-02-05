Data I/O : Wins NPI Award for New PSV2800 Ultra-Fast Programming System

The PSV2800 delivers ultra-fast performance with industry leading reliability for high-volume applications at the lowest total cost of ownership. Performance up to 3000 parts per hour competes with inflexible end of line solutions and expands served markets

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, announces that it was awarded a 2020 NPI Award in the category of Device Programming for its PSV2800. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 ceremony that took place at the San Diego Convention Center during the IPC APEX EXPO.

“With billions of devices produced each year for the industrial controls, Internet of Things, medical and automotive markets, electronic manufacturers need a high speed reliable automated programming solution to meet quality, volume and cost requirements. The PSV2800 is an ideal fit for these dedicated high-volume applications providing customers with the high performance and reliability Data I/O is known for at the lowest total cost of ownership,” said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “We are excited to be recognized for our innovative technology from industry leaders with the Circuits Assembly NPI Award for programming the PSV2800.”

The PSV2800, an ultra-fast high-performance automated programming system, delivers industry leading reliability for dedicated high-volume applications at the lowest total cost of ownership. The PSV2800 handler is rated at >3000 devices per hour with three independent pick-and-place gantries moving in a coordinated motion for fast and precise placement. Engineered to handle devices as small as 2mm x 3mm in a tape to tape configuration, the PSV2800 integrates Data I/O’s trusted FlashCORE III programming technology for 24 programming sites in a compact footprint.

Existing Data I/O customers can leverage their installed base of FlashCORE III adapters, software, and algorithms with the PSV2800. All customers are supported by Data I/O’s award-winning global service and support network comprising over 60 trained field service and support engineers.

Premiering in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

