Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Data I/O Corporation    DAIO

DATA I/O CORPORATION

(DAIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Data I/O : Wins Service Excellence Award for World-Class Device Programming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:02am EST

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, announces that it has been awarded a 2020 Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Award (SEA) in the Device Programming Equipment category for its outstanding customer ratings, as judged by its own customers.

Circuits Assembly Editor-in-Chief, Mike Buetow presented the award to Data I/O during a Tuesday, February 4, 2020 ceremony that took place at the San Diego Convention Center during the IPC APEX EXPO.

“We are honored to be awarded the 2020 Service Excellence Award for Device Programming,” said Jürgen Brüßler, director of WW service for Data I/O Corporation. “With over 1 billion parts per year of installed base capacity worldwide, Data I/O service and our global partners keep the world’s factories running. Our automotive and security customers especially rely upon Data I/O support, quality and reliability. This award is a testament to Data I/O’s commitment from all team members to deliver world class service to our customers around the world. We want to thank our customers for this honor.”

Sponsored by Circuits Assembly, the SEAs for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers and electronics assembly suppliers honor companies excelling in the crucial area of customer service. Customers rate each company on a scale of 1 (poor) to 7 (best in class) in five service categories including dependability, quality, responsiveness, technology and value for price. The program, now in its 28th year, functions as a way for participants to see how they compare to peers in customer satisfaction.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DATA I/O CORPORATION
10:11aDATA I/O : Wins NPI Award for New PSV2800 Ultra-Fast Programming System
BU
10:02aDATA I/O : Wins Service Excellence Award for World-Class Device Programming
BU
2019DATA I/O : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2019DATA I/O : Wins Global Technology Award for New PSV2800 Ultra-Fast Programming S..
BU
2019DATA I/O : Demonstrates Programming Technology Leadership for Automotive Applica..
BU
2019DATA I/O : Extends Programming Technology Leadership with Machine Learning-Based..
BU
2019DATA I/O CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019DATA I/O : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019DATA I/O : Announces New PSV2800 Automated Programming System
BU
2019DATA I/O : Wins Mexico Technology Award for New Job Composer Software Applicatio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19,8 M
EBIT 2019 -2,04 M
Net income 2019 -1,74 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 33,9 M
Chart DATA I/O CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Data I/O Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA I/O CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 4,13  $
Spread / Highest target -3,15%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Ambrose President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Bradley Howe Chairman
Joel S. Hatlen COO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Rajeev Gulati Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Douglas Wells Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATA I/O CORPORATION-4.40%34
SALESFORCE.COM14.01%164 689
ACCENTURE0.93%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.24%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.50%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.18%75 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group