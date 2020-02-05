Data I/O : Wins Service Excellence Award for World-Class Device Programming

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, announces that it has been awarded a 2020 Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Award (SEA) in the Device Programming Equipment category for its outstanding customer ratings, as judged by its own customers.

Circuits Assembly Editor-in-Chief, Mike Buetow presented the award to Data I/O during a Tuesday, February 4, 2020 ceremony that took place at the San Diego Convention Center during the IPC APEX EXPO.

“We are honored to be awarded the 2020 Service Excellence Award for Device Programming,” said Jürgen Brüßler, director of WW service for Data I/O Corporation. “With over 1 billion parts per year of installed base capacity worldwide, Data I/O service and our global partners keep the world’s factories running. Our automotive and security customers especially rely upon Data I/O support, quality and reliability. This award is a testament to Data I/O’s commitment from all team members to deliver world class service to our customers around the world. We want to thank our customers for this honor.”

Sponsored by Circuits Assembly, the SEAs for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers and electronics assembly suppliers honor companies excelling in the crucial area of customer service. Customers rate each company on a scale of 1 (poor) to 7 (best in class) in five service categories including dependability, quality, responsiveness, technology and value for price. The program, now in its 28th year, functions as a way for participants to see how they compare to peers in customer satisfaction.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet of Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005515/en/