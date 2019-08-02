Data I/O : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

Data I/O Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

Redmond, WA, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, today announced that is has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Management will hold the conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time. Data I/O Corporation will release the company's financial results after the market closes that same day.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 412-902-6510. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 15, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 412-317-0088, access code 10133624. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; visit the News and Events section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.

