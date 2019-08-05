Log in
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the second quarter of 2019 compared to previous year

08/05/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the second quarter of 2019 compared to previous year

06-Aug-2019 / 04:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

According to an analysis of preliminary results, the sales and earnings figures of DATA MODUL AG declined in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the numbers achieved in the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this was a rapid cool-down of the market environment during the course of the fiscal year.

 
The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 amounted to EUR 3.8 million, marking a decline of approx. 25 % in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 5.1 million). Sales declined by approx. 18 % to EUR 51.2 million in comparison to EUR 62.4 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Bookings declined by approx. 26 % to EUR 52.7 million in comparison to EUR 71.0 million for the same period of the previous year.
 
DATA MODUL AG will publish the final results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019, together with its half year financial statement, on August 9, 2019.
 
Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html).
 
 

Contact:
Beate Junker
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
investor-relations@data-modul.com

06-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 852147

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

852147  06-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
