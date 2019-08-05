DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the second quarter of 2019 compared to previous year



According to an analysis of preliminary results, the sales and earnings figures of DATA MODUL AG declined in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the numbers achieved in the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this was a rapid cool-down of the market environment during the course of the fiscal year.

The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019 amounted to EUR 3.8 million, marking a decline of approx. 25 % in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 5.1 million). Sales declined by approx. 18 % to EUR 51.2 million in comparison to EUR 62.4 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018. Bookings declined by approx. 26 % to EUR 52.7 million in comparison to EUR 71.0 million for the same period of the previous year.



DATA MODUL AG will publish the final results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019, together with its half year financial statement, on August 9, 2019.



Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html).



Contact:

Beate Junker

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

