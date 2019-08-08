Log in
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/08/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
08.08.2019 / 18:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019 German: https://www.data-modul.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Internet: www.data-modul.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854759  08.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854759&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 240 M
EBIT 2019 19,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,18%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart DATA MODUL AG
Duration : Period :
Data Modul AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA MODUL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 94,00  €
Last Close Price 66,50  €
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beate Junker Head-Finance
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Wolfgang Klein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATA MODUL AG7.91%263
CORNING INCORPORATED-5.59%22 262
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 646
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 765
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%3 715
BARCO NV73.10%2 398
