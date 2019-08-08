DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

08.08.2019 / 18:59

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019 German: https://www.data-modul.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html

