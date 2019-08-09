DATA MODUL : revenue and earnings below expectations for the second quarter

Munich, August 9, 2019. After a strong start to the year, a difficult economy and challenging market conditions in the second quarter have meant that DATA MODUL has been unable to keep revenue and earnings at the same high level. Revenues have fallen 17.9% versus the same quarter last year, down by 51.2 million euros. Orders received are down 25.8% to 52.7 million euros for the second quarter, as compared to 71.0 million euros for Q2 last year. A 2.6% increase in order backlog from 132.3 million euros to 135.6 million euros resulted from a significant shift in delivery dates for customers across all sectors and regions. EBIT fell to 3.8 million euros on declining business activity, down 24.8% from 5.1 million euros for the second quarter of 2018. EBIT margin was thus slightly lower year-on-year at 7.5% (previous year 8.2%).

DATA MODUL AG published its revenue and earnings figures in an ad-hoc release on August 6, 2019, which were significantly lower year-over-year.