DATA MODUL AG

DATA MODUL AG

(DAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DATA MODUL : revenue and earnings below expectations for the second quarter

0
08/09/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Munich, August 9, 2019. After a strong start to the year, a difficult economy and challenging market conditions in the second quarter have meant that DATA MODUL has been unable to keep revenue and earnings at the same high level. Revenues have fallen 17.9% versus the same quarter last year, down by 51.2 million euros. Orders received are down 25.8% to 52.7 million euros for the second quarter, as compared to 71.0 million euros for Q2 last year. A 2.6% increase in order backlog from 132.3 million euros to 135.6 million euros resulted from a significant shift in delivery dates for customers across all sectors and regions. EBIT fell to 3.8 million euros on declining business activity, down 24.8% from 5.1 million euros for the second quarter of 2018. EBIT margin was thus slightly lower year-on-year at 7.5% (previous year 8.2%).
DATA MODUL AG published its revenue and earnings figures in an ad-hoc release on August 6, 2019, which were significantly lower year-over-year.

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:00:04 UTC
DATA MODUL : revenue and earnings below expectations for the second quarter
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 240 M
EBIT 2019 19,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,21%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 206 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 94,00  €
Last Close Price 58,50  €
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beate Junker Head-Finance
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Wolfgang Klein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATA MODUL AG4.32%231
CORNING INCORPORATED-5.63%22 262
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 646
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 765
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%3 715
BARCO NV77.55%2 398
