DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTIO

(DAM)
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:

11/08/2019 | 01:55am EST

DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:

08.11.2019 / 07:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATA MODUL revenue and earnings decline in the third quarter

 

- Revenue decline of 28.6% to 44.3 million euros in the third quarter

- Orders received down 27.9% year-on-year to 46.3 million euros

- EBIT at -0.4 million euros impacted by one-off effects in the amount of 3.5 million euros in the third quarter

Munich, November 8, 2019 - Due to persistently challenging market conditions DATA MODUL's revenue and earnings have declined further in the third quarter. Revenues have fallen 28.6% versus the same quarter last year, down by 44.3 million euros. Orders received are down 27.9% to 46.3 million euros for the third quarter, as compared to 64.2 million euros for Q3 last year. A 5.7% increase in order backlog from 133.5 million euros to 141.2 million euros resulted from a significant shift in delivery dates for customers across all sectors and regions. EBIT has fallen to -0.4 million euros impacted by special effects in the amount of 3.1 million euros due to the necessary restructuring and by effects from the initial application of IFRS 16 in the amount of 0.4 million euros, down 107.6% from 5.9 million euros for the third quarter of 2018. EBIT margin was thus significantly lower year-on-year at -1.0% (previous year 9.4%).

DATA MODUL published its revenue and earnings figures in an ad-hoc release on October 16, 2019, which were significantly lower year-over-year.

Group Key Figures

in kEUR   Q3 2019   Q3 2018   Change
Revenue   44,337   62,121   - 28.6%
Orders received   46,294   64,179   - 27.9%
Order backlog   141,165   133,519   5.7%
EBIT   (448)   5,870   - 107.6%
EBIT margin   -1.0%   9.4%   - 110.6%
Net profit for the period   (429)   4,306   -110.0%
Earnings per share (in euros)   (0.13)   1.23   -110.0%
 

Outlook

General economic conditions have had considerable negative impact for DATA MODUL's business in 2019. Germany, as a major exporting nation, suffers even more from the lower global growth dynamic than many other countries of the European Monetary Union. DATA MODUL is responding to these challenges by introducing systematic measures across all areas to prudently cut costs, shift investment and reduce staff levels while keeping longer-term business objectives in focus.


08.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 908023

 
End of News DGAP News Service

908023  08.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
