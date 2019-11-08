DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen:



08.11.2019 / 07:53

DATA MODUL revenue and earnings decline in the third quarter

- Revenue decline of 28.6% to 44.3 million euros in the third quarter

- Orders received down 27.9% year-on-year to 46.3 million euros

- EBIT at -0.4 million euros impacted by one-off effects in the amount of 3.5 million euros in the third quarter

Munich, November 8, 2019 - Due to persistently challenging market conditions DATA MODUL's revenue and earnings have declined further in the third quarter. Revenues have fallen 28.6% versus the same quarter last year, down by 44.3 million euros. Orders received are down 27.9% to 46.3 million euros for the third quarter, as compared to 64.2 million euros for Q3 last year. A 5.7% increase in order backlog from 133.5 million euros to 141.2 million euros resulted from a significant shift in delivery dates for customers across all sectors and regions. EBIT has fallen to -0.4 million euros impacted by special effects in the amount of 3.1 million euros due to the necessary restructuring and by effects from the initial application of IFRS 16 in the amount of 0.4 million euros, down 107.6% from 5.9 million euros for the third quarter of 2018. EBIT margin was thus significantly lower year-on-year at -1.0% (previous year 9.4%).

DATA MODUL published its revenue and earnings figures in an ad-hoc release on October 16, 2019, which were significantly lower year-over-year.

Group Key Figures

in kEUR Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Revenue 44,337 62,121 - 28.6% Orders received 46,294 64,179 - 27.9% Order backlog 141,165 133,519 5.7% EBIT (448) 5,870 - 107.6% EBIT margin -1.0% 9.4% - 110.6% Net profit for the period (429) 4,306 -110.0% Earnings per share (in euros) (0.13) 1.23 -110.0%

Outlook

General economic conditions have had considerable negative impact for DATA MODUL's business in 2019. Germany, as a major exporting nation, suffers even more from the lower global growth dynamic than many other countries of the European Monetary Union. DATA MODUL is responding to these challenges by introducing systematic measures across all areas to prudently cut costs, shift investment and reduce staff levels while keeping longer-term business objectives in focus.