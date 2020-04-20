DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic



investor-relations@data-modul.com According to a preliminary analysis, sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG declined in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this are supply shortages and far reaching uncertainties connected to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.The group EBIT in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 amounted to EUR 3.2 million, marking a decline of approx. 37% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 5.1 million). Sales declined by approx. 28% to EUR 45.5 million in comparison to EUR 63.5 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Bookings declined by approx. 12% to EUR 56.3 million in comparison to EUR 64.2 million for the same period of the previous year. DATA MODUL AG will publish the definitive results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 on May 12, 2020.In view of the continued uncertainties DATA MODUL has already taken various measures to reduce costs. A further focus is on securing liquidity and prioritizing investments.Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html ).Contact:Beate JunkerHead of Finance and Investor Relationsinvestor-relations@data-modul.com 20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

