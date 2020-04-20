Log in
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTIO

(DAM)
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic

04/20/2020 | 08:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic

20-Apr-2020 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to a preliminary analysis, sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG declined in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this are supply shortages and far reaching uncertainties connected to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The group EBIT in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 amounted to EUR 3.2 million, marking a decline of approx. 37% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 5.1 million). Sales declined by approx. 28% to EUR 45.5 million in comparison to EUR 63.5 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Bookings declined by approx. 12% to EUR 56.3 million in comparison to EUR 64.2 million for the same period of the previous year. DATA MODUL AG will publish the definitive results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 on May 12th, 2020.

In view of the continued uncertainties DATA MODUL has already taken various measures to reduce costs. A further focus is on securing liquidity and prioritizing investments.

Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html).



Contact:
Beate Junker
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
investor-relations@data-modul.com

20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1025043

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1025043  20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
