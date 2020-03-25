Log in
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/25/2020 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.03.2020 / 10:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2020
Address: https://www.data-modul.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2020
Address: https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2020
Address: https://www.data-modul.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2020
Address: https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html

25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Internet: www.data-modul.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1006365  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
