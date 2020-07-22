DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : How new technologies and materials support hygienic operations

Gloves are mandatory in many industrial applications, especially in the medical sector, and also provide a simple means of protecting against contamination, infection or the transfer of diseases and germs. In order to ensure that a touch screen could be operated normally even when wearing gloves, the 'Projective Capacitive Touch Technology ' (PCAP) had to be further developed so that now - depending on the model - these screens can be operated perfectly with both heavy work gloves and, for instance, medical nitrile or latex gloves.

Thanks to the continuous development of its PCAP controllers, DATA MODUL has been able to improve responsiveness to such an extent that touch performance with gloves is comparable to normal operation with a finger. In addition, thanks to new setting tools, touch sensors can be set so that even conductive liquids, e.g. water, disinfectant, blood and sweat, do not affect operation and the system can still be handled reliably.