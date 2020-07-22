Log in
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTIO

(DAM)
DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : How new technologies and materials support hygienic operations

07/22/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Gloves are mandatory in many industrial applications, especially in the medical sector, and also provide a simple means of protecting against contamination, infection or the transfer of diseases and germs. In order to ensure that a touch screen could be operated normally even when wearing gloves, the 'Projective Capacitive Touch Technology ' (PCAP) had to be further developed so that now - depending on the model - these screens can be operated perfectly with both heavy work gloves and, for instance, medical nitrile or latex gloves.

Thanks to the continuous development of its PCAP controllers, DATA MODUL has been able to improve responsiveness to such an extent that touch performance with gloves is comparable to normal operation with a finger. In addition, thanks to new setting tools, touch sensors can be set so that even conductive liquids, e.g. water, disinfectant, blood and sweat, do not affect operation and the system can still be handled reliably.

Data Modul AG published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 08:50:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 185 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 7,40 M 8,54 M 8,54 M
Net cash 2020 34,5 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 156 M 179 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 30,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beate Junker Head-Finance
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Richard A. Seidlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN-13.33%179
CORNING INCORPORATED0.69%22 098
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.63.98%20 870
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.97%4 922
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.9.44%3 998
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-19.38%3 764
