Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Data Respons ASA    DAT   NO0003064107

DATA RESPONS ASA (DAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Data Respons : 10/19/2018 Completion of share capital increase of 2.9 million shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Data Respons ASA (' the Company') dated October 17, 2018 regarding a share capital increase of 2.9 million shares reserved to the sellers of IT Sonix GmbH and XPURE GmbH.

The share capital increases was registered today with the Norwegian Registry of Business Enterprises (Foretaksregisteret). Following the completion of the share capital increases, the share capital of the Company is NOK 29 122 086.50 divided into 58 244 173 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

For further information:
Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.
Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046

About Data ResponsData Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and embedded solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defense & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector.

Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Data Respons ASA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATA RESPONS ASA
10:53aDATA RESPONS : 10/19/2018 Completion of share capital increase of 2.9 million sh..
PU
09:49aDATA RESPONS ASA : Completion of share capital increase of 2.9 million shares
AQ
10/18DATA RESPONS : 10/18/2018 Mandatory notification of trade - Employee share savin..
PU
10/18DATA RESPONS : 10/18/2018 Share capital increase reserved to employees of 73 000..
PU
10/18DATA RESPONS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Employee share savings sche..
AQ
10/18DATA RESPONS ASA : Share capital increase reserved to employees of 73 000 shares
AQ
10/18DATA RESPONS : 10/18/2018 Another Record Quarter
PU
10/18DATA RESPONS ASA : Another Record Quarter
AQ
10/17DATA RESPONS : 10/17/2018 Share capital increase - private placement of 2.9 mill..
PU
10/17DATA RESPONS ASA : Share capital increase - private placement of 2.9 million sha..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 1 460 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 77,0 M
Debt 2018 179 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 19,56
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 1 478 M
Chart DATA RESPONS ASA
Duration : Period :
Data Respons ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA RESPONS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Ragnvaldsen Chief Executive Officer
Erik Langaker Chairman
Jørn Erik Toppe Chief Operating Officer
Rune Wahl Chief Financial Officer
Ivar Andreas Melhuus Sehm Director-Nordic Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATA RESPONS ASA1.26%179
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%119 162
ACCENTURE3.16%100 085
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%98 628
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%62 519
VMWARE, INC.14.94%59 516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.