Data Respons : 10/19/2018 Completion of share capital increase of 2.9 million shares

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Data Respons ASA (' the Company') dated October 17, 2018 regarding a share capital increase of 2.9 million shares reserved to the sellers of IT Sonix GmbH and XPURE GmbH.

The share capital increases was registered today with the Norwegian Registry of Business Enterprises (Foretaksregisteret). Following the completion of the share capital increases, the share capital of the Company is NOK 29 122 086.50 divided into 58 244 173 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.

Rune Wahl, CFO, Data Respons ASA, tel. + 47 950 36 046

About Data ResponsData Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and embedded solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defense & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector.

Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan. www.datarespons.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act