Data Respons : AKKA Technologies SE – Final results of the voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Data Respons ASA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Brussels, Belgium and Oslo, Norway - 17 February 2020 Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 13 February 2019 regarding the preliminary results of AKKA Technologies SE's ('AKKA', the 'Offeror') voluntary cash offer (the 'Offer') to acquire all the shares in Data Respons ASA ('Data Respons') as described in the offer document dated 10 January 2020 (the 'Offer Document'). Following final registration of acceptances, the acceptance level is 53,781,608 shares, representing approximately 71.22% of the total shares and voting rights of Data Respons. Taking into account AKKA's 1,261,066 shares in Data Respons, AKKA will upon completion of the Offer control 55,042,674 shares and voting rights representing approximately 72.89% of the total shares and voting rights in Data Respons. As earlier announced, the condition of minimum 90% acceptance, as set out in Clause 4.3 a. of the Offer Document, has been waived. Provided that the condition set out in Clause 4.3 d. (ordinary conduct of business), 4.3 e. (no action by relevant authority), 4.3 f. (no material adverse effect) and 4.3 g. (no breach) continue to be fulfilled, AKKA's settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on 20 February 2020. Following settlement of the Offer, AKKA intends to initiate a mandatory offer for the remaining outstanding shares of Data Respons in accordance with applicable laws. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as domestic financial advisor and receiving agent. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the Norwegian legal adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. For further information, please contact: Dov Levy: + 32(0) 2 712 61 24 VP Investor Relations of AKKA Markus Leutert: + 32(0) 4 96 26 27 55 Group Head of Communications or AKKA Important Information about this release The Offer Document contains further details regarding the Offer, and the Data Respons shareholders are advised to review the Offer Document in detail. The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and the Offer is not made in any jurisdiction where the making of the Offer would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. The Offeror assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This announcement does not in itself constitute an offer. The Offer is made in the Offer Document.

