DATA443 EXECUTES LETTER OF INTENT WITH LEADING SERVICE DESK SOFTWARE PROVIDER WITH OVER 1,000,000 ACTIVE USERS

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. , ( OTCPK: ATDS ), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced the first of many planned deals to bolster its product and customer portfolio in 2020. A letter of intent to acquire the assets and customer base of Internet Software Sciences of Los Altos Hills, CA was executed today.

Internet Software Sciences (ISS), founded in 1995, is an innovator of asset management capabilities for IT help desk operations and customer support organizations. ISS has over 100,000 installations with over 1 million end users worldwide from corporations, educational institutions, non-profits and government agencies.

“Even operating in these extremely challenging conditions, we continue to execute on our business model, service our customer base and deliver on our commitments to our clients and shareholders. This transaction is yet another example of this. To date none of our customers have canceled any of our services due to COVID-19 or market conditions – reinforcing the resiliency of our multiple product stack and importance of data security and compliance requirements.”, stated Mr. Jason Remillard, Founder, CEO and President of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Crossing over 1,000,000 active end users – this is fertile ground for Data443 to market and sell its privacy stack. Market capture is critical for this new privacy compliance space, and this deal will strengthen our position as the leading technology and capability provider for data privacy and compliance services.

Competing directly with the likes of ServiceNow, Atlassian ServiceDesk and Zendesk, ISS’s Web+Center, an open source suite of six web-based IT help desk, Sales CRM, and customer support applications, has been distributed by leading platforms such as Download.com and Tucows.com with over 100,000 downloads servicing millions of end users for over 2 decades.

“We were looking for a growing and fast paced home for our massive client base that has grown and developed over 20 years – one that they can trust and have more products to use.”, stated Founder and President of Internet Software Sciences, Mr. Scott Vanderlip. “It’s important that our clients have a leader in open source capabilities and a path towards professional support and additional product consumption options. Data privacy and security capabilities is a top priority for our customers – who are very technically focused in their day to day jobs. Hosted and hybrid cloud security capabilities are key functionalities that they have been requesting for quite some time.”

The deal follows the recent rollout of Data443’s newest product, Global Privacy Manager™ , product which is built on the award winning data classification platform ClassiDocs™ and Data443’s WordPress GDPR Framework , the world’s largest deployed GDPR platform – currently powering more than 30,000 businesses worldwide for the EU’s GDPR Privacy Law. The combined platform automatically searches the data residing in cloud application, databases, servers, and endpoints used by businesses to discover, classify and map customer data.

“We look forward to closing this transaction in the near-term, onboard the product and customer base into our existing sales, support and marketing infrastructure which leverages our newly built private hybrid cloud facility in the Raleigh-Durham area. Importantly, once closed, this transaction is expected to be positively accretive for Data443” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Final details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in the data security and privacy business, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443 Protect™, which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with false positive rates unmatched enabled by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program that offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; (viii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading Data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (ix) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 30,000 active users enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

