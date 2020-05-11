Data443 Releases New CCPA Framework Plugin for WordPress

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced the release of its world leading Data Privacy solution with 30,000 active installations – WordPress GDPR Framework – for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (the “CCPA”) marketplace.



Why it Matters:

The CCPA – already in effect; enforcement commences in July of 2020

Starting in California, Data443 expands its popular offering across the US

Adds the ‘Do Not Sell My Information’ option for quick and easy value for merchants

Deploys in minutes

Over 100 million WordPress sites in operation in the US alone

Coming Up this Year:

More enhancements lockstep with the GDPR and Global Privacy Manager product set

Commercialization options will be built into the platform as adoption continues

Powered by industry leading ClassiDocs™ - Global Privacy Manager integrates natively with the CCPA Framework for WordPress – Extending full Subject Access Reviews (SAR) for unstructured and structured data content – on premises and in the cloud

Leverages latest investments by Data443 of hybrid cloud infrastructure

Download Directly From WordPress:

https://wordpress.org/plugins/the-ccpa-framework/

Download Privacy Solutions At Data443:

https://orders.data443.com

Management Commentary:

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “The long planned CCPA Framework plugin for WordPress by Data443 leverages all that is great with our existing, proven and widely used GDPR Framework for WordPress plugin. While much of our competition continues to struggle to attain market traction and uses inflated non externally validated user counts, our active user base is monitored and published by WordPress itself. 30,000 active installations are not easy to create, maintain or keep happy. We work hard daily to keep our users happy and engaged!”

“We hope to grow to the same levels directly in the US-based marketplace as the CCPA, its forecasted changes that are coming up throughout the next 12-18 months, and of course, the myriad different state ones coming for years to come. The current state of the Covid-19 pandemic is more than a unique situation for personal privacy and governance compliance; it represents a massive and growing opportunity for Data443 to assume a leading position for data security and privacy. Privacy compliancy enforcement is proceeding in California with no deferrals and other states are proceeding as well. The risks to personal privacy with COVID-19 and return to work activities continue to reinforce the requirements for legislation frameworks and more importantly – simple, fast to deploy and cost-efficient toolsets for business owners to adopt and utilize. We expect these requirements to grow in complexity and volume as 2020 continues, and we continue to deliver solutions to meet these challenges for our clients”, added Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Data443 Protect™ (enabled by ClassiDocs™), which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with unmatched false positive rates; (viii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program, which offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; and, (ix) the WordPress GDPR Framework, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; and, (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on 17 April 2020. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ and DATAEXPRESS™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

