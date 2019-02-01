Datacolor AG anticipates sales and operating margins within expected range for first half of fiscal 2018/19 – Net income affected by negative financial result

Datacolor AG anticipates sales and an operating margin within the expected range for the first half of fiscal 2018/19, despite the unfavorable effects of protectionist punitive tariffs on the import of its instruments manufactured in China into the US sales market, which is an important outlet for Datacolor. Net income, however, will be affected by a negative financial result due to the distortions on the capital markets and is therefore expected to be significantly lower than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The detailed half-year report 2018/19 will be published on May 6, 2019.

Lucerne, February 1, 2019