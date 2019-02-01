Log in
News Summary

Datacolor AG anticipates sales and operating margins within expected range for first half of fiscal 2018/19 – Net income affected by negative financial result

02/01/2019 | 12:35pm EST

Media Information

Datacolor AG anticipates sales and operating margins within expected range for first half of fiscal 2018/19 - Net income affected by negative financial result

Datacolor AG anticipates sales and an operating margin within the expected range for the first half of fiscal 2018/19, despite the unfavorable effects of protectionist punitive tariffs on the import of its instruments manufactured in China into the US sales market, which is an important outlet for Datacolor. Net income, however, will be affected by a negative financial result due to the distortions on the capital markets and is therefore expected to be significantly lower than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The detailed half-year report 2018/19 will be published on May 6, 2019.

Lucerne, February 1, 2019

For further information

T +41 44 488 40 19

Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wüschner

www.datacolor.com

Waldstätterstrasse 12, POB 2541, 6002 Lucerne

Agenda

May 6, 2019

Publication of half-year report 2018/19

October 24, 2019

Publication of key figures 2018/19

November 15, 2019

Publication of annual report 2018/19

December 5, 2019

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018/19

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 45 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.




Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
