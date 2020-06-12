Datacolor aligns headcount to current market situation

Datacolor is adjusting its organization to the current difficult economic situation in its core markets and reducing its global headcount in the upper single-digit percentage range. This strengthens Datacolor's financial flexibility and the basis for a successful performance in the current difficult economic environment. The strategic growth projects and the development of the successful product range will be continued as planned.

Lucerne, June 12, 2020

