Datacolor aligns headcount to current market situation

06/12/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Media Information

Datacolor aligns headcount to current market situation

Datacolor is adjusting its organization to the current difficult economic situation in its core markets and reducing its global headcount in the upper single-digit percentage range. This strengthens Datacolor's financial flexibility and the basis for a successful performance in the current difficult economic environment. The strategic growth projects and the development of the successful product range will be continued as planned.

Lucerne, June 12, 2020

For further information

T +41 44 488 40 19

Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner

https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

Waldstaetterstrasse 12, 6003 Lucerne

Agenda

October 27, 2020

Publication Key Figures 2019/20

November 17, 2020

Publication Annual Report 2019/20

December 9, 2020

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019/20

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
