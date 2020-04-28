Datadog : Achieves AWS Lambda Ready Designation

Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Lambda Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation validates that Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform has demonstrated deep integration with AWS Lambda.

Serverless Cloud Functions, including AWS Lambda, decouple the need to provision and maintain a runtime environment from running code, allowing developers to focus on applications rather than infrastructure. By abstracting the underlying infrastructure of an application, serverless architectures introduce new challenges into monitoring and observability. Datadog addresses this problem with its AWS Lambda integration, which gives developers deep insight into their serverless functions by tracking key metrics like execution times, number of invocations, and errors.

“Datadog is pleased to achieve AWS Service Ready status for AWS Lambda,” said Daniel Langer, Director of Product, Cloud Integrations at Datadog. “Serverless functions are increasingly becoming the glue that links together disparate cloud services. Datadog's integration with AWS Lambda allows software developers to gain full operational visibility into the performance of their business-critical functions.”

Datadog recently released new Lambda monitoring features, including an integration with AWS Step Functions, and native support for Distributed Tracing for AWS Lambda with Datadog APM. Datadog also released The State of Serverless research report, examining the serverless usage of thousands of companies, with a focus on AWS Lambda.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428006038/en/