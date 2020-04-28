Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Datadog, Inc.    DDOG

DATADOG, INC.

(DDOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datadog : Achieves AWS Lambda Ready Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Lambda Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation validates that Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform has demonstrated deep integration with AWS Lambda.

Serverless Cloud Functions, including AWS Lambda, decouple the need to provision and maintain a runtime environment from running code, allowing developers to focus on applications rather than infrastructure. By abstracting the underlying infrastructure of an application, serverless architectures introduce new challenges into monitoring and observability. Datadog addresses this problem with its AWS Lambda integration, which gives developers deep insight into their serverless functions by tracking key metrics like execution times, number of invocations, and errors.

“Datadog is pleased to achieve AWS Service Ready status for AWS Lambda,” said Daniel Langer, Director of Product, Cloud Integrations at Datadog. “Serverless functions are increasingly becoming the glue that links together disparate cloud services. Datadog's integration with AWS Lambda allows software developers to gain full operational visibility into the performance of their business-critical functions.”

Datadog recently released new Lambda monitoring features, including an integration with AWS Step Functions, and native support for Distributed Tracing for AWS Lambda with Datadog APM. Datadog also released The State of Serverless research report, examining the serverless usage of thousands of companies, with a focus on AWS Lambda.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DATADOG, INC.
05:34pDATADOG : Achieves AWS Lambda Ready Designation
BU
04/23DATADOG : Announces General Availability of Security Monitoring
BU
04/20DATADOG : Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call
BU
04/09ADYEN N : Index Ventures raises $2 billion for early-stage, growth investments
RE
02/25DATADOG : Announces Integration with Nessus
BU
02/25DATADOG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/18DATADOG : Achieves ISO 27001 Certification and ISO 27017 and 27018 Compliance
BU
02/17DATADOG : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
02/13DATADOG : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13DATADOG, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 535 M
EBIT 2020 -26,7 M
Net income 2020 -60,3 M
Finance 2020 779 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -233x
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
EV / Sales2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2021 17,1x
Capitalization 12 921 M
Chart DATADOG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Datadog, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATADOG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 47,58  $
Last Close Price 43,60  $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Pomel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexis Lê-Quôc President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
David M. Obstler Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Callahan Independent Director
Shardul G. Shah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATADOG, INC.14.43%12 921
ADOBE INC.5.67%167 908
AUTODESK, INC.-0.52%40 065
WORKDAY INC.-9.94%34 359
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.7.92%33 608
SQUARE, INC.1.58%27 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group