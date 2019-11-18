Log in
Datadog : Announces Support for AWS CloudFormation Registry and CLI

11/18/2019 | 05:48pm EST

Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudFormation’s new capabilities to manage third party resources.

The AWS CloudFormation Registry provides a common framework for managing and provisioning all the infrastructure components in a cloud environment, including third party services and resources. Using the new AWS CloudFormation CLI, Datadog has worked with AWS to enable creation of templates that allow users to create and manage their Datadog configurations as code. With Datadog's AWS CloudFormation resource provider, it is now possible to programmatically create and manage your AWS and Datadog configurations within a single CloudFormation template, making it easy to build reliable, repeatable processes for monitoring dynamic infrastructure.

“Companies are relying on CloudFormation more than ever to automate infrastructure provisioning on AWS. Customers want the same safety, predictability, and speed to manage non-AWS components too,” said Amjad Hussain, Director, AWS CloudFormation. “Users can now enjoy the ability to easily setup and maintain their Datadog resources as code, just as they do for the rest of their AWS services.”

Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform brings together infrastructure metrics, application traces, log data, synthetic monitoring, and network performance monitoring, allowing organizations to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. Datadog supports a wide range of AWS services, and is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).

“We’re excited to support the new AWS CloudFormation features,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, VP of Product and Community at Datadog. “Providing repeatable steps for provisioning and setting up monitoring resources will help our customers with their critical AWS infrastructure.”

For more information about Datadog, and to start a free 14-day trial, please visit: http://dtdg.co/Start-Free-Trial.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
