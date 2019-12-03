Log in
DATADOG, INC.

DATADOG, INC.

(DDOG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/03 02:19:22 pm
37.745 USD   -4.68%
01:42pDATADOG : Announces Support for AWS Fargate for Amazon EKS
BU
11/21DATADOG : Announces Security Monitoring
BU
11/18DATADOG : Announces Support for AWS CloudFormation Registry and CLI
BU
Datadog : Announces Support for AWS Fargate for Amazon EKS

12/03/2019 | 01:42pm EST

Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced support for AWS Fargate for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), with a new offering available at launch.

AWS Fargate for Amazon EKS represents a new form of infrastructure for running containerized applications on AWS, allowing customers to leverage computing resources without managing instances directly. Datadog provides native support for monitoring this new service, providing the visibility necessary for running applications at scale.

"AWS Fargate has seen robust adoption among our customers and we are excited to see AWS adding Kubernetes support for this environment," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Director of Product Management, Datadog. "Monitoring serverless workloads presents its own challenges, and we're excited to work with AWS for the launch of AWS Fargate for Amazon EKS so that we can continue to help our users confidently deliver high quality, scalable services to their customers."

"AWS Fargate for Amazon EKS supports customers running containerized workloads without asking them to manage their own infrastructure," said Deepak Singh, Vice President, Compute Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Datadog's commitment to open standards and monitoring the complexity of Kubernetes and serverless workloads makes them an important monitoring integration for our new service."

Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform brings together infrastructure metrics, application traces, log data, synthetic monitoring, and network performance monitoring, allowing organizations to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. Datadog supports a wide range of AWS services, and is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).

For more information about Datadog, and to start a free 14-day trial, please visit: http://dtdg.co/Start-Free-Trial.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
