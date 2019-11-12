Datadog : Establishes Japanese Subsidiary

Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced that it has established a Japanese subsidiary, Datadog Japan GK.

Following the opening of Datadog’s first Japanese office in 2018, this new subsidiary strengthens Datadog’s commitment to the Japanese market and allows for the development of new customer, partner, and developer-community relationships.

Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform brings together infrastructure metrics, application traces, log data, synthetic monitoring, and network performance monitoring, allowing organizations to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. These capabilities will allow Japanese companies across industries to better serve their customers and better maintain their business-critical infrastructure and applications.

“Japan is an important and growing market for Datadog, with many cloud-scale enterprises and increasing levels of cloud adoption,” said Andy Clark, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan, Datadog. “Establishing Datadog Japan GK is an important part of our effort to serve this market.”

To celebrate the milestone, Datadog held its first annual summit at the prestigious Meiji Kinenkan Event Hall. Existing customers CyberAgent, Cybozu, PLAID, Sansan, and MonotaRO presented on their use of the Datadog solutions.

Datadog is actively hiring in Japan and around the world. For those interested in joining the Datadog team, more information can be found here: https://www.datadoghq.com/careers/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our ability to expand in markets outside of the United States. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks associated with our ability to acquire new customers, sales to government entities and our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants, and those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005984/en/