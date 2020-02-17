Log in
Datadog : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

02/17/2020

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced that management will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.


© Business Wire 2020
