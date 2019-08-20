Log in
Correction: DATAGROUP generates double-digit growth in revenue and earnings

0
08/20/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Correction: DATAGROUP generates double-digit growth in revenue and earnings

20.08.2019 / 09:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This is a corrected version of the press release issued on 20.08.2019. A correction has been made to the overview of key figures.
All information in the continuous text is unchanged.



Publication of 9-Month Figures 2018/2019:

  • DATAGROUP generates double-digit growth in revenue and earnings

REVENUE +12.8 %; EBITDA +15.3 %; EBIT +20.2 %; EBT +26.7 %. EBITDA MARGIN 12.2 %.

(ALL FIGURES PRIOR TO APPLICATION OF IFRS 15 AND 16)

Pliezhausen, August 20, 2019. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes figures for the first nine months of FY 2018/2019. The first-time consolidation of UBL Informationssysteme GmbH and the good level of incoming orders of the past quarters resulted in a further acceleration of sales growth.

In the period under review (01.10.2018 - 30.06.2019) revenue was up 12.8 % to EUR 224.7m (previous year EUR 199.2m). On a comparable basis (prior to the effects from the first-time application of IFRS 15 and 16). The proportion of service revenue improved to 83.3 % (PY 82.5 %). Adjusted operating earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed by 15.3 % to EUR 27.4m (PY EUR 23.8m).

The EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 12.2 % slightly increased compared to the prior-year level (11.9 %). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), increased disproportionately to revenue (adjusted) by +20.2 % to EUR 16.0m (PY EUR 13.3m). The EBIT margin improved from PY 6.7 % to 7.1 %. EBT improved by 26.7 % to EUR 14.5m (PY EUR 11.4m). Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 1.16, exceeding the previous year's 94 cents by 23.4 %.

UBL Informationssysteme GmbH, which was acquired early in April, has been consolidated since April 1, 2019 and thus contributes to revenue and earnings for the first time in the third quarter.

In the current fiscal year, the first-time adoption of IFRS 15 and 16 leads to deferrals in revenue and EBITDA recognition for the period[1] - these effects are shown in detail in the overview of key figures below:

Revenue in EURk Q1-Q3

2018/2019		 Changes
IFRS 15+16		 Q1-Q3 2018/2019 w/o IFRS 15+16 Q1-Q3
2017/2018		 Changes

YoY		 Changes

YoY (w/o IFRS 15+16)
Revenue 213,919 100.0% -10,785 224.704 100,0% 199,192 100,0% 14,727 7.4% 25,512 12.8%
Thereof Service and Maintenance 176,452 82.5% -10,785 187.237 83,3% 164,430 82,5% 12,022 7.3% 22,807 13.9%
EBITDA 32,663 15.2% 5,267 27,396 12,2% 23,751 11,9% 8,912 37.5% 3,645 15.3%
EBIT 16,088 7.5% 115 15,973 7,1% 13,288 6,7% 2,800 21.1% 2,685 20.2%
EBT 14,340 6.7% -117 14,457 6,4% 11,411 5,7% 2,929 25.7% 3,046 26.7%
Net income 9,615 4.5% -80 9,615 4,3% 7,823 3,9% 1,792 22.9% 1,872 23.9%
             
Shares (in 1,000 pieces) 8,331 0 8,331 8,331    
EPS (in EUR) 1.15 -0.01 1.16 0.94    
             
 

Focus on long-term service contracts pays off

"After our new fiscal year got off to a very good start, sales growth has further accelerated in the last three months, whilst the development of earnings has kept pace to say the least", said CEO Max H.-H. Schaber. "The major orders announced over the last few months are gradually taking effect now after the transition periods. In this respect, the long-term contracts with recurring sales and high added value provide great planning certainty for our business which will have a dual positive effect on earnings."

The results of UBL Informationssysteme GmbH (UBL), which was acquired on April 1, 2019, were included in the figures for the first time. In addition to higher revenue, UBL makes a positive contribution to EBITDA. "Thanks to our in-depth experience and the established processes for the takeover of new units the merger with UBL has been running smoothly so far", said DATAGROUP CPO Andreas Baresel. The acquisition of UBL currently increases the write-downs on the use of long-term assets by some EUR 1.0m per quarter. The effect from the conversion of IFRS rules leads to an additional burden of some EUR 1.7m per quarter on earnings figures below the EBITDA level.

DATAGROUP has signed new long-term service contracts in the third quarter as well. DATAGROUP will provide IT services to Messe München (Munich Trade Fair) over a term of five years. The services from the CORBOX portfolio cover the delivery and operations of the entire server infrastructure, the application management of the sophisticated IT environment and the complete end user service. Altogether, some 1,000 IT workplaces will be supported. Following the termination of the transition period at the end of calendar year 2019, DATAGROUP will support Messe München as a strategic IT provider. The order volume is in the lower double-digit million range over the entire contract term.

Promissory note loan secures long-term financing

The company seized the consistently favorable interest level at the beginning of Q3 to continue its corporate financing through promissory note loans. By taking up funds of EUR 69m over a term of seven years DATAGROUP ensures there is a high degree of planning certainty and financial stability at favorable conditions. The liquid funds have increased the financial scope for further organic and inorganic growth. The promissory notes were placed with the principal banks, which confirms the great confidence the company enjoys among its long-term business partners. As usual, the loan is to be repaid from the strong cash flow.

Whilst the existing financing was continued with promissory note loans, net debt rose from EUR 12.1m to EUR 39.5m or EUR 66.9m (incl. IFRS 15 and 16). This is due, more or less equally, to the following three factors: The financing of the UBL acquisition, changes in the accounting of leases on the basis of IFRS 15 and16, and the pre-financing of hardware and services as part of the NRW.Bank contract.

Positive outlook confirmed for the full year

"The continued good performance confirms the adjustment of our annual targets made after the first half of the year", says Max H.-H. Schaber. Based on the entire year, management expects to increase revenue to over EUR 300m (PY EUR 272.1m) and EBITDA, as the most important control and measurement parameter of the operating profitability, to over EUR 38.5m (PY EUR 34.5m) - without the effects from the first-time adoption of IFRS 15 and 16. Following the application of IFRS 15 and 16, management expects revenue in excess of EUR 295m and EBITDA in excess of EUR 45m. "We are very relaxed about a possible economic downturn in Germany", explains Dirk Peters, COO of DATAGROUP. "Since we almost exclusively provide long-term contractual services by now our business is largely independent of the overall economic development", says Peters. This is confirmed by the Bitkom-ifo-digital index on the business climate in the digital industry: Even though the expected values of the industry have been declining for some time now, the actual business outlook showed a significantly positive development[2].

"The vast number of new major orders will lead to disproportionate sales growth from the next fiscal year", explains Max Schaber. "As we have to recognize the transition revenue over the term of the contracts due to IFRS 15, it currently feels like we're driving with one foot on the emergency brake. Once the transitions of the new major orders from IKB, NRW.Bank and a couple of other customers are complete, this will have a significantly positive impact on our organic growth".

An extended version of this release featuring detailed key performance indicators is available for download under www.datagroup.de/en/publications.

Financial Calendar

11.09.2019 Investor Targeting Deutsche Börse AG in Dublin
12.09.2019 Investor Targeting Deutsche Börse AG in London
20.09.2019 CF&B Conference in Amsterdam
23.-24.09.2019 Goldman Sachs & Berenberg German Corporate Conference
23.-27.09.2019 Baader Investment Conference
14.-15.10.2019 CF&B Conference in Paris
25.11.2019 Publication of preliminary figures for FY 2018/2019
25.-27.11.2019 German Equity Forum in Frankfurt am Main
04.-05.12.2019 CF&B Conference in Geneva
 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

CONTACT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen

T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de

[1] The first-time adoption of IFRS 15 and 16 has an impact on the date as to when the revenue from a project business which has a transition and a subsequent operating phase is recognized. Revenue that was shown in the transition phase before is now deferred and spread evenly across the operating phase. As a result, no revenue is shown for large-scale projects which are in the transition phase even though a considerable amount of services is provided. In a comparison to the IFRS standard applied so far, this leads to a negative special effect in revenue in the amount of EUR 10.8m.

[2] Bitkom-ifo-digital index: Business Climate in the ITC Industry; Prof. Dr. Clemens Fuest, President ifo Institut Achim Berg, President Bitkom Berlin, June 4, 2019




 

20.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 859995

 
End of News DGAP News Service

859995  20.08.2019 



© EQS 2019
