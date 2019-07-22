DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Opens New Site in Leinfelden-Echterdingen

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pliezhausen, July 22, 2019: DATAGROUP, one of the leading German IT service providers, opens a new site in Leinfelden-Echterdingen. The converted and renovated offices in a central location help to retain specialist staff and to further extend the footprint in the region.

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers with over 600,000 supported workplaces and more than 2,000 employees. The company's rapid growth also means that the existing sites in the Stuttgart region are no longer sufficient. The choice fell on Leinfelden-Echterdingen as a new site because of the good location and excellent connection to the Stuttgart region and the surrounding area.

"We have completely transformed the building and refurbished it to more than meet the demands of a modern workplace", explains Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP. "It is important to us that the progressiveness, transparency and modernity we are known for at DATAGROUP is also reflected in our buildings."

The new offices provide space for 150 specialists. The building is equipped according to the most modern standards, with ergonomic workplaces, relaxation rooms and communication areas for flexible working either in a team or alone. An own canteen provides fresh meals to the employees each day.

The IT service provider is now present with five sites in the economically strong region. "Being close to the customers and working at eye-level is one of the aspects where we score very well among our customers", explains Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO. "We can enhance it with the new site in Leinfelden and provide an even better service to our customers in the region."

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

