Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DATAGROUP SE    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP continues its strong growth in Q1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:30am EST

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP continues its strong growth in Q1

25.02.2020 / 07:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP continues its strong growth in Q1

  • Revenue up +19.3 %
  • EBITDA +4.4 % (before one-off effects +34.2 %)
  • Many new customers

Pliezhausen, February 25, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes its figures for the first quarter of FY 2019/2020 and continues the good development of the last fiscal year. A good order intake in the core business with the CORBOX IT Services Suite contributes to the positive start to the new fiscal year.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year (01.10.-31.12.2019) revenue was up 19.3 % to EUR 82.8m (previous year EUR 69.4m). The proportion of service revenue improved to 82.8 % (PY 81.1 %).

Operating earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were very strongly influenced by one-off effects and improved by 4.4 % to EUR 9.5m (PY EUR 9.1m), the EBITDA margin was 11.4 % before one-off effects (PY 13.0 %). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at EUR 2.7m before one-off effects (PY EUR 4.1m), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.3 % (PY 5.8 %). Earnings per share amounted to 17 cents before one-off effects compared to 27 cents in the previous year.

The one-off effects were caused by the first-time consolidation of the assets of IT-Informatik Ulm, which were acquired from insolvency in August 2019. This company had suffered massive losses in the last years. Following the acquisition of the assets from insolvency, this business had to be completely restructured. In this respect, extraordinary charges such as personnel expenses due to cutbacks in staff, increased selling expenses and a slower restart in terms of customers had a particularly high impact. Excessive rents and other costs had to be reduced as well. We were highly successful in doing so. After extremely high start-up losses in the first three months (Q1) in the amount of EUR 1.3m, the company is making small profits by now.

"We are confident we will succeed in making the company a profitable member of DATAGROUP within the next 12 months and raising margins to group level", says Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP.

Additional extraordinary charges incurred in the context of the start-up of operating situations in major projects. In this respect, we recognized start-up losses in the total amount of EUR 1.1m, which have been largely processed to date. These operating situations are expected to deliver positive earnings contributions in the course of the current fiscal year. The extraordinary charges are also reflected in the cash flow statement. Cash flow from operating activities has been negatively impacted by pre-financing costs in Ulm by approximately EUR 2.5m. Additionally, approximately EUR 7.3m is due to project ramp-up costs and customer pre-financing for newly won projects. The cash flow from investing activities, on the other hand, improved significantly, in particular due to a decrease in investments in property, plant and equipment by around EUR 5m.

When eliminating the adverse one-off effects on profits, EBITDA would have grown by 34.2 % to EUR 12.2m, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.6 %. EBIT would have increased by 33.2 % to EUR 5.4m, thus achieving a rate of 6.5 %. EPS would have arrived at 39 cents per share after elimination of these one-off effects.

"Taking into consideration that Q1 is traditionally weaker than the following quarters, we are looking to the future with great confidence in terms of the overall situation of the current fiscal year", summarizes Max H.-H. Schaber.
 

CORBOX ENSURES STABLE ORDER INTAKE

In the first quarter, DATAGROUP has acquired eleven new customers and was able to upsell products to seven existing customers on the basis of the CORBOX. CORBOX is a modular and combinable suite of IT services covering all areas of IT operations in companies. Thanks to standardization and highest quality standards, DATAGROUP makes IT simple for its customer. The CORBOX is extended by new services on a regular basis, e.g. SAP on Azure or Robots-as-a-Service. Overall, ~83 % of gross margins are generated by long-term contracts with terms of between three and seven years. This ensures planning certainty and sustainability for the business.
 

ACQUISITIONS COMBINE EXPERTISE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES AND AUTOMATION

In January, the IT service provider announced the 24th acquisition since its IPO in 2006. Subject to the approval by the German antitrust authorities, DATAGROUP will acquire 68 % of the shares in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis (Portavis). Portavis has around 200 employees providing IT services to customers in the financial services sector. Last year, the company generated revenue of some EUR 60m, the first-time consolidation into the DATAGROUP Group is scheduled for March 1. "With DATAGROUP Financial IT Services we have a dedicated center of competence for IT services for the financial sector, which we can continue to expand with the help of the experts from Portavis", says Chief Officer Peter Schneck, who is responsible for DATAGROUP's M&A.

The strengthening of the IT financial sector is not the only organizational change in the first quarter. In January, DATAGROUP Mobile Solutions AG and Almato GmbH merged to become Almato AG. The new subsidiary combines expertise in the areas of software development, automation and Artificial Intelligence. The center piece is the new CORBOX service, Robots-as-a-Service, an AI-enabled platform for the automation of business processes.

"We are delighted about the positive sales growth in the first quarter. We have laid the foundation for further growth with these acquisitions, both in the financial sector and in the area of Artificial Intelligence. The numerous new customers are proof that our model of making IT simple has hit a nerve", Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP, summarizes the outcome of the first quarter. Traditionally, an outlook for the fiscal year will be provided at the Annual General Meeting which will be hosted in Pliezhausen near Stuttgart on March 3.

An overview of the most important key figures for the first quarter of 2019/2020 can be found on the DATAGROUP website at datagroup.de/publications

For the first time, DATAGROUP offers all investors and interested participants to get in contact with the Management Board during a conference call on quarterly earnings. The conference call will take place on 10.03.2020 at 2:00 pm. Please find the dial-in details below.

Germany +49 69 2475 01895
Austria +43 1 267 5674
Switzerland +41 43 550 14 55
Belgium +32 2 588 43 69
France +33 4 82 98 62 47
Luxemburg +352 28 48 74 25
Netherlands +31 40 744 1295
Sweden +46 40 688 75 30
UK +44 1635 598062
USA +1 862-701-2707
 

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

03.03.2020 Annual General Meeting, Pliezhausen
11.03.2020 Berenberg Opportunities Conference, London
17.03.2020 Mainfirst Best of Southern Germany Conference, Stuttgart
14.05.2020 Publication of Q2 and H1 Figures
18.-20.05.2020 Equity Forum Spring Conference, Frankfurt

Berenberg Bank Tarrytown Konferenz, USA
03.-05.06.2020 Hauck & Aufhäuser Stock Picker Summit, Stockholm
18.06.2020 Quirin Champions Conference, Frankfurt
25.-26.06.2020 Warburg Highlights Conference
01.09.2020 Publication of Q3 Figures
19.-20.10.2020 CF&B Large & Midcap Event, Paris
 

ABOUT DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

CONTACT

Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
T +49 7127 970-015
claudia.erning@datagroup.de


25.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 982619

 
End of News DGAP News Service

982619  25.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=982619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DATAGROUP SE
01:30aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP continues its strong growth in Q1
EQ
02/11DATAGROUP : UBL Informationssysteme renamed DATAGROUP Frankfurt
PU
01/30DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP combines resources in Artificial Intelligence
EQ
01/30DATAGROUP : Conference Call FY 2018/2019 on 30.01.2020
PU
01/28DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/24DATAGROUP : Again Presents Impressive Set of Figures for FY 2018/2019
PU
01/24DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Again Presents Impressive Set of Figures for FY 2018/20..
EQ
01/21DATAGROUP SE : annual earnings release
01/20DATAGROUP : Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Diebold Nixdorf P..
PU
01/20DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Dieb..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 383 M
EBIT 2020 29,4 M
Net income 2020 18,2 M
Debt 2020 84,9 M
Yield 2020 1,23%
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
DATAGROUP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 63,00  €
Last Close Price 63,20  €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Hans-Hermann Schaber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Peters COO & Chief Service Management Officer
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Helmut Mahler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-3.36%572
ACCENTURE0.63%134 549
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.79%132 704
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.23%112 666
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.74%77 103
VMWARE, INC.5.32%65 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group