Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Datagroup SE    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE (D6H)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP increases revenue and earnings outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP increases revenue and earnings outlook

24-Sep-2018 / 07:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pliezhausen, September 24, 2018. Management of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has updated its outlook for the current fiscal year 2017/2018 and now expects revenues of EUR 269m (PY: EUR 223.1m). With more than EUR 34m, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be well above the earlier expectations of EUR 30m (PY: EUR 27.0m). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin is likely to exceed 12%.

Contact:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
D-72124 Pliezhausen
T +49-7127-970-015
F +49-7127-970-033
Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de

24-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

726313  24-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATAGROUP SE
07:55aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook fo..
EQ
07:39aDATAGROUP : significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current..
PU
07:35aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP increases revenue and earnings outlook
EQ
08/16RELEASE OF 9-MONTH FIGURES 2017/18 : DATAGROUP with strong order intake
EQ
08/16RELEASE OF 9-MONTH FIGURES 2017/18 : DATAGROUP with strong order intake
PU
08/01DATAGROUP : wins major order from NRW.BANK
PU
08/01DATAGROUP : wins major order from NRW.BANK
EQ
07/12DATAGROUP : enlarges Management Board
PU
07/12DATAGROUP : enlarges Management Board
EQ
07/11DATAGROUP : wins major contract from NRW.BANK
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 268 M
EBIT 2018 17,3 M
Net income 2018 10,6 M
Debt 2018 11,8 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 26,88
P/E ratio 2019 22,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Datagroup SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 41,0 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Hans-Hermann Schaber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Peters Chief Operating Officer
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Carola Wittig Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-15.21%334
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.35%138 147
ACCENTURE13.78%117 408
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES56.44%110 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.58%66 010
VMWARE, INC.21.36%62 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.