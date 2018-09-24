DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP increases revenue and earnings outlook



24-Sep-2018 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, September 24, 2018. Management of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has updated its outlook for the current fiscal year 2017/2018 and now expects revenues of EUR 269m (PY: EUR 223.1m). With more than EUR 34m, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be well above the earlier expectations of EUR 30m (PY: EUR 27.0m). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin is likely to exceed 12%.



