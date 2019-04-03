Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Datagroup SE    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Financing
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term financing

03.04.2019 / 07:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term financing

  • Four tranches successfully placed with institutional investors

Pliezhausen, April 3rd, 2019. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) announces the issuance of a new promissory note loan. The company takes advantage of the low interest rate level and receives long-term financial resources of EUR 69m which are to be used for further dynamic growth and acquisitions.

The promissory note loan is divided in two fixed-rate and two variable-rate tranches with terms of five and seven years each. The allotment took place at the lower end of the interest margins offered. The funding ensures a high level of planning security and financial stability at favorable conditions. The transaction was managed by Bayerische Landesbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

DATAGROUP thus continues to finance its business by means of syndicated loans: In 2013, the company for the first time issued a loan in the amount of EUR 23.5m, followed by another issue of EUR 30m in 2016.

DATAGROUP CEO Max H.-H. Schaber commented: "We exploit the current favorable interest rate level with this capital measure to create further scope for the company for investments and acquisitions. Thanks to our strong cash flows we will reduce our liabilities in the usual manner over the next few years. We are very pleased that the placement primarily took place within the circles of our existing main banks again. This is evidence of the established and trustful cooperation with the financial institutions in the vicinity of the company's headquarters and a sign of trust in our company and the soundness of the company's management."

Financial calendar

13.-15.05.2019 Hauck & Aufhäuser Stock Picker Summit Madrid

16.-18.05.2019 DVFA Spring Conference, Frankfurt / Main

21.05.2019 Publication of Q2 and H1 figures

27.05.2019 Roadshow Paris

28.05.2019 Roadshow Helsinki

20.08.2019 Publication of Q3 and 9M figures

25.11.2019 Publication of preliminary figures for FY 2018/19

 

About DATAGROUP:
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. In other words: We manage IT. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

Contact for further information:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Phone +49 7127 970-015
Fax +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de



 

03.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 795047

 
End of News DGAP News Service

795047  03.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=795047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATAGROUP SE
01:52aDATAGROUP : issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term financing
PU
01:35aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term..
EQ
03/14DATAGROUP : AGM once again resolves higher dividend
PU
03/14DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP AGM once again resolves higher dividend
EQ
03/12DATAGROUP : wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing
PU
03/12DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing
EQ
02/21DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP with solid first quarter
EQ
02/08DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
EQ
01/22DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP confirms record results for FY 2017/2018
EQ
2018DATAGROUP : publishes preliminary figures
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 287 M
EBIT 2019 22,6 M
Net income 2019 13,9 M
Debt 2019 42,2 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 20,58
P/E ratio 2020 17,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Datagroup SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,7 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Hans-Hermann Schaber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Peters Chief Operating Officer
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Carola Wittig Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAGROUP SE27.92%339
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.80%125 560
ACCENTURE24.37%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.32%108 571
VMWARE, INC.34.94%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.12%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About