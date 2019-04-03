DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term financing

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Financing

DATAGROUP issues another syndicated loan of EUR 69m for long-term financing

Four tranches successfully placed with institutional investors

Pliezhausen, April 3rd, 2019. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) announces the issuance of a new promissory note loan. The company takes advantage of the low interest rate level and receives long-term financial resources of EUR 69m which are to be used for further dynamic growth and acquisitions.

The promissory note loan is divided in two fixed-rate and two variable-rate tranches with terms of five and seven years each. The allotment took place at the lower end of the interest margins offered. The funding ensures a high level of planning security and financial stability at favorable conditions. The transaction was managed by Bayerische Landesbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

DATAGROUP thus continues to finance its business by means of syndicated loans: In 2013, the company for the first time issued a loan in the amount of EUR 23.5m, followed by another issue of EUR 30m in 2016.

DATAGROUP CEO Max H.-H. Schaber commented: "We exploit the current favorable interest rate level with this capital measure to create further scope for the company for investments and acquisitions. Thanks to our strong cash flows we will reduce our liabilities in the usual manner over the next few years. We are very pleased that the placement primarily took place within the circles of our existing main banks again. This is evidence of the established and trustful cooperation with the financial institutions in the vicinity of the company's headquarters and a sign of trust in our company and the soundness of the company's management."

Financial calendar

13.-15.05.2019 Hauck & Aufhäuser Stock Picker Summit Madrid

16.-18.05.2019 DVFA Spring Conference, Frankfurt / Main

21.05.2019 Publication of Q2 and H1 figures

27.05.2019 Roadshow Paris

28.05.2019 Roadshow Helsinki

20.08.2019 Publication of Q3 and 9M figures

25.11.2019 Publication of preliminary figures for FY 2018/19

About DATAGROUP:

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. In other words: We manage IT. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

