DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing

03/12/2019 | 02:35am EDT
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing

12.03.2019 / 07:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing

Pliezhausen, March 12, 2019. DATAGROUP has won the call for tender for the IT outsourcing of the Bankhaus Lampe Group. The contract has a term of five years and a volume of several million euros and thus is another significant contribution to long-term revenue planning.

DATAGROUP can report another conclusion of contract with a renowned German financial institution. For the first time, Bankhaus Lampe has entrusted DATAGROUP with the provision and support of the entire IT infrastructure as a managed service. From January 1, 2020 and over a term of five years, DATAGROUP will render services in the fields of data center, communications, network and server infrastructure as well as the application management for the individual applications and the computer workstations. The transition services for the extensive outsourcing will start immediately.

An independent private bank with entrepreneurial background, Bankhaus Lampe is focused on asset management, retail and corporate banking, capital markets and corporate finance. The bank's customers are wealthy private investors, Mittelstand companies, institutional investors and large companies.

"Having received the fourth order from the financial sector within six months, we were able within a short period to underline our market position in a sector which is demanding in every respect", says Max H.-H. Schaber, DATAGROUP CEO. The special expertise of DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, which is documented by ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 certifications as well as the ISAE 3402 Type 2 reporting standard, is the prerequisite for the successful contract conclusions. The very specific requirements of the individual customers require high flexibility in terms of the individual implementation of the services rendered. "Regulatory requirements, highest demands on data security and the individual applications of the companies from the financial sector are a unique reference for the efficiency and reliability of modern IT outsourcing", says DATAGROUP COO Dirk Peters.

"We are very happy to have received the order from Bankhaus Lampe. The private bank offers its customers a comprehensive service portfolio, spanning from private account management to the settlement of stock market transactions. The varied tasks place high demands on IT outsourcing, and we are proud to assume responsibility for the demanding and responsible assignment", says Sandra Kiemes, Managing Director of DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH.

About DATAGROUP:
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. In other words: We manage IT. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

Contact for further information:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Phone +49 7127 970-015
Fax +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de


12.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786129  12.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
