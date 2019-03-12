DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing



12.03.2019

DATAGROUP wins Bankhaus Lampe tender for IT outsourcing

Pliezhausen, March 12, 2019. DATAGROUP has won the call for tender for the IT outsourcing of the Bankhaus Lampe Group. The contract has a term of five years and a volume of several million euros and thus is another significant contribution to long-term revenue planning.

DATAGROUP can report another conclusion of contract with a renowned German financial institution. For the first time, Bankhaus Lampe has entrusted DATAGROUP with the provision and support of the entire IT infrastructure as a managed service. From January 1, 2020 and over a term of five years, DATAGROUP will render services in the fields of data center, communications, network and server infrastructure as well as the application management for the individual applications and the computer workstations. The transition services for the extensive outsourcing will start immediately.

An independent private bank with entrepreneurial background, Bankhaus Lampe is focused on asset management, retail and corporate banking, capital markets and corporate finance. The bank's customers are wealthy private investors, Mittelstand companies, institutional investors and large companies.

"Having received the fourth order from the financial sector within six months, we were able within a short period to underline our market position in a sector which is demanding in every respect", says Max H.-H. Schaber, DATAGROUP CEO. The special expertise of DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, which is documented by ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 certifications as well as the ISAE 3402 Type 2 reporting standard, is the prerequisite for the successful contract conclusions. The very specific requirements of the individual customers require high flexibility in terms of the individual implementation of the services rendered. "Regulatory requirements, highest demands on data security and the individual applications of the companies from the financial sector are a unique reference for the efficiency and reliability of modern IT outsourcing", says DATAGROUP COO Dirk Peters.

"We are very happy to have received the order from Bankhaus Lampe. The private bank offers its customers a comprehensive service portfolio, spanning from private account management to the settlement of stock market transactions. The varied tasks place high demands on IT outsourcing, and we are proud to assume responsibility for the demanding and responsible assignment", says Sandra Kiemes, Managing Director of DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH.

