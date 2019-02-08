|
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
Pliezhausen, February 07, 2019. DATAGROUP and its subsidiary, DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, have won the tender for the Information Communication and Technology-Outsourcing of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG over a period of five years. The order volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. DATAGROUP was able to continue the long-standing contractual partnership with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG by winning the tender.
Until March 31, 2025, DATAGROUP will take responsibility for the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure as a managed service. The range of services covered includes the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure and the server infrastructure as well as the applications management of the individual applications and pc workstations. The services must be rendered in conformity with the established international security standards (esp. ISO 2700X, ISO20000, etc.). In addition, the regulatory requirements of banking operations are complied with by DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, in particular the "MaRisk" (BAIT).
Contact for further information:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Phone +49 7127 970-015
Fax +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|
|72124 Pliezhausen
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|
