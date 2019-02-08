Log in
02/08/2019 | 10:15am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

08-Feb-2019 / 16:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP wins major contract from IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

Pliezhausen, February 07, 2019. DATAGROUP and its subsidiary, DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, have won the tender for the Information Communication and Technology-Outsourcing of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG over a period of five years. The order volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range. DATAGROUP was able to continue the long-standing contractual partnership with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG by winning the tender.

Until March 31, 2025, DATAGROUP will take responsibility for the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure as a managed service. The range of services covered includes the supply and operation of the entire IT infrastructure and the server infrastructure as well as the applications management of the individual applications and pc workstations. The services must be rendered in conformity with the established international security standards (esp. ISO 2700X, ISO20000, etc.). In addition, the regulatory requirements of banking operations are complied with by DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH, in particular the "MaRisk" (BAIT).

Contact for further information:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Phone +49 7127 970-015
Fax +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de




 

08-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

774133  08-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
