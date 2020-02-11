DATAGROUP : UBL Informationssysteme renamed DATAGROUP Frankfurt

Pliezhausen, 11.02.2020. UBL Informationssysteme, which was acquired by DATAGROUP in April 2019, will be renamed DATAGROUP Frankfurt with effect of 10.02.2020. After the content integration, the company will now be aligned to the DATAGROUP standard visually and by name.

The former UBL Informationssysteme is a multi-cloud and managed service provider, which operates IT infrastructures and platforms for larger Mittelstand companies. One special focus are IBM infrastructures. The company, which is now operating under DATAGROUP Frankfurt, has established a center of know-how with this portfolio in the strategically important Rhine-Main region. The company's portfolio strengthens and complements the existing IT services portfolio of IT service provider DATAGROUP, which is active throughout Germany.

With its new name and the common look of DATAGROUP, the Frankfurt-based company benefits from the strong brand and the Group's nationwide presence. DATAGROUP has successfully relied on mergers & acquisitions since its IPO in 2006 with the aim of expanding its range of services, acquiring highly qualified IT experts and being close to the customers throughout Germany on an equal footing. The new DATAGROUP Frankfurt was the 22nd of 24 acquisitions since its initial public offering.

'Belonging to DATAGROUP to us means being part of a bigger picture, without having to give up our own cultural identity. We can provide our customers with the service that they are used to and the contacts they are familiar with under the strong umbrella of DATAGROUP. Additionally, they can now take advantage of the broad solutions portfolio and the expertise of more than 2,700 employees all over Germany. As a result, we are optimally prepared for the future in the Rhine-Main region', says Nils Wulf, former Managing Director of UBL and present Managing Director of DATAGROUP Frankfurt.