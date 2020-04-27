DATAGROUP : Withdraws Outlook

Pliezhausen, April 27, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) withdraws its revenue and EBITDA outlook for the time being due to one-off effects caused by coronavirus.

On the basis of extraordinary factors in connection with the corona crisis, larger transitions in particular cannot be fully implemented within the given time frame. This can lead to delayed start-ups resulting in losses of turnover. Project postponements in business with software robots and the mobilization of business processes are noticeable as well.

Further impacts of the corona pandemic are also expected for IT-Informatik, which was acquired in August 2019 and now is operating under the name of DATAGROUP Ulm. DATAGROUP had acquired assets and employees from insolvency proceedings, but not the customer relations. These were meant to be directly transferred to the CORBOX world through new contracts. The effects of the corona pandemic lead to unexpected delays in ramping up new business here as well. Following start-up losses of EUR 1.3m in the first quarter, the company is making small profits by now, but is unlikely to make any substantial contribution to the Group's results from today's perspective.

For these reasons, the management of DATAGROUP withdraws its guidance for the time being, as the duration and extent of the economic effects of these uncertainties on DATAGROUP currently cannot be reliably estimated.

Notifying person:

Max H.-H. Schaber

CEO of DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen