Datalex : Bobby Healy announced as Technical Adviser to Datalex

Datalex announces that Bobby Healy will assume a technical advisory role to Datalex with immediate effect.

Bobby Healy is an experienced inventor and technology entrepreneur specialising in booking engine software. He started his career writing video games for Nintendo. He then went on to found the airline middleware business Eland Technologies which he sold in 2003 to SITA.aero. Over the following 14 years he built CarTrawler - the world's largest mobility marketplace for airlines and led two successful LBOs for the business in which he now serves as a non -executive board member. He is founder and CEO of 'Manna' - a Drone Delivery as a Service business for the world with which he plans to revolutionise the world of online food delivery.

Datalex CEO Sean Corkery commented 'We are delighted to have someone of Bobby's calibre and experience to advise us. He will provide valuable input to our technical strategy and help us to identify ways to accelerate delivery of our powerful digital platform. He understands the business and will be an important technical sounding board as we drive Datalex to growth and a profitable future.'

Bobby Healy stated 'I've been close to the Datalex team, products and strategy for over 20 years and have always admired the manner in which they have driven transformational growth for the airline industry they serve. I'm honoured to provide technology guidance during this next exciting phase of growth for the business.'