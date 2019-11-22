Datalex : Christine Ourmières-Widener to speak on gender diversity at CAPA Summit 2019

Christine Ourmières-Widener, Non-Executive Director of Datalex, will represent Datalex at the CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit on 5-6 December 2019 in Malta.

The Summit covers a mix of aviation, global macroeconomic, travel and geopolitical topics across a range of keynotes and interactive panel discussions that will drive airline strategic decision-making in 2020. More than 250 senior level executives in the aviation industry are expected to attend.

As a strong supporter of diversity and a role model for many women in the aviation industry, Christine Ourmières-Widener will speak on airline gender diversity, discuss what processes can be put in place and what role the industry can play in improving the gender balance in airlines. The Summit will also feature the global edition of the CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, awards which have recognised strategic leadership in the aviation industry since 2002.

Contact us to meet Christine at the event or you can catch her at the following session:

Panel discussion Social impact in the aviation industry - Gender Diversity

Friday 6 December - 1:30 PM - 2:10 PM

Moderator:

Natasa Kazmer, Leadership Consultant, NK Consulting

Panelist:

Christine Ourmières-Widener, Non-Executive Director, Datalex

Michael Bell, Senior Client Partner, Civil Aviation Practice, Korn Ferry

Karolina Machura-Tiba, Head of Cabin Crew, LOT Polish Airline

Interesting facts about Christine Ourmières-Widener: Christine Ourmières-Widener was the first female CEO of an Irish-licensed airline and the first-ever female leader of Air France-KLM in the USA.

She is also the recipient of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) first-ever Inspirational Role Model Award, featured in the organisation's inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Awards sponsored by Qatar Airways.

Christine was one of only two women at the board of governors of IATA from 2017 to 2019.

To find out more about the Summit and register to join The CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit 2019, click here.