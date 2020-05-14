Log in
Datalogic S p A : 14 May 2020 - Board of Directors approves the Consolidated Interim Report at 31 March 2020

05/14/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
  • Revenues at €124.2 million (-14.2% YoY)
  • Gross Operating Margin at €58.0 million (-17.4% YoY); 46.7% on revenues
  • Adjusted EBITDA at €7.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin at 5.9%
  • Negative result at €4.3 million
  • Net Financial Debt equal to €21.0 million


Bologna, 14 May 2020 - The Board of Directors of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the STAR Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ('Datalogic') and global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, has approved today its Consolidated Interim Report at 31 March 2020.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:29:07 UTC
