Datalogic S p A : 14 May 2020 - Datalogic assigns the buy-back mandate

Bologna, May 14 2020 - Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A: DAL), a company listed in the STAR Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ('Datalogic'), announces that, in execution of the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of April 30 2019 authorising the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, on the date hereof signed an agreement with a leading broker for the repurchase of treasury shares on the market (known as 'buy-back').

The broker will coordinate and purchase the shares in complete independence, in compliance with the pre-established contractual parameters and criteria, as well as restrictions of applicable regulations and the Shareholders' Meeting resolution of April 30 2019, to which reference is made for further details. The purchases will be made on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in compliance with article 144-bis, paragraph 1, let. b) of Consob Regulation 11971/1999, in such a manner as to comply with the equal treatment of shareholders pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act, as well as according to the operating procedures established in the organisation and management regulations of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

The buy-back, the purpose of which is to keep the shares for subsequent use in accordance with the resolution of 30 April 2019, provides for the repurchase of a maximum of 159.697 shares, and a duration from May 15 to June 1, 2020. The maximum value of the shares that may be purchased as part of the treasury share purchase programme may not exceed the amount of distributable profits and available reserves resulting from the latest duly approved financial statements.

As of today's date, the Company has no. 1.595.303 treasury shares, equal to 2,73% of share capital. The controlled companies by the Company do not own shares of the same.