Datalogic S p A : 6 August 2020 - The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June...

08/06/2020 | 02:34am EDT
  • Revenues at €230.4 million compared with €291.4 million in the first half of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA at €18.4 million compared with €45.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin at 8.0%
  • Net result at break-even
  • Net Financial Debt equal to €15.4 million enhancing by €2.4 million compared to June 30, 2019
  • Disposal of the 85% of the non-core division Solution Net Systems Inc.


Bologna, 6 August 2020 - The Board of Directors of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ('Datalogic') and a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, yesterday approved its Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 528 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2020 14,1 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 3,18 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,3x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 742 M 883 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 074
Free-Float 21,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romano Volta Chairman
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Todescato Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Filippo Maria Volta Non-Executive Director
