Datalogic S p A : 6 August 2020 - The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June...

Revenues at €230.4 million compared with €291.4 million in the first half of 2019
Adjusted EBITDA at €18.4 million compared with €45.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin at 8.0%
Net result at break-even
Net Financial Debt equal to €15.4 million enhancing by €2.4 million compared to June 30, 2019
Disposal of the 85% of the non-core division Solution Net Systems Inc.
Bologna, 6 August 2020 - The Board of Directors of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ('Datalogic') and a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, yesterday approved its Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020.
