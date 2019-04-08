8 April 2019 - A New Era for Supply Chain: Innovations to Boost the Complete Supply Chain

Telford, PA April 8, 2019 - Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial process automation will be unveiling top innovations at ProMat at Chicago's McCormick Place, April 8-11, 2019. ProMat is the premier expo for the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain equipment and systems in North America.

In booth S3931, Datalogic will present, following its innovative trajectory, several new products, including some exclusive products that will made available soon - this is a unique opportunity to discover some of the most advanced technologies for the Supply Chain:

New ways to accelerate high speed sorting, image inspection, track & trace and cost efficiencies for e-commerce

Innovative solutions to enhance warehouse efficiency including forklift solutions and extra-long range scanners

The power and reliability of wireless charging technologies for hand-held scanning devices

The most comprehensive portfolio of identification products - from fixed mount to hand held technologies

The latest technologies for robotics and automation in manufacturing

Memor™ 10 Industrial PDA is the first in a new family of rugged Android™ PDA devices with wireless charging and Google Mobile Services in a slim, compact form factor possessing the latest 2D bar code imaging technology for high performance scanning.

Matrix™ 220, a compact image-based barcode reader capable of providing top performance with the highest flexibility. The new multicore image processing platform, together with the new industrial grade electronic focus technology and the innovative lighting solutions, make the Matrix 220 the ideal imager for Electronics, Automotive, Packaging and Document Handling applications.

AREX 400, the top performance family of laser markers based on Fiber Laser Technology, dedicated to industrial Direct Part Marking (DPM) application.

Safety Laser Sentinel, a perfectly flexible solution for safe area protection for static and moving applications, in both horizontal and vertical applications. Two new models of the LASER SENTINEL safety laser scanners family, the SLS-M5 (Master) and SLS-R5 (Slave) models can be used in combination of up to 4 scanners to cover all sides of a machine or of a vehicle.

Taskbook, this is the perfect rugged tablet solution for warehouse operations: integrates either a Standard or Auto Range 2D imager, including a hot swappable battery and offers an optional handgrip.

Falcon™ X4 Auto Range, the new auto range scanning capability allows the Falcon X4 to scan up to 17 m/55 ft while providing superior performance and user experience of Datalogic scanning technology.

PowerScan™ 95X1 Auto Range (AR) Series, the top performing industrial hand held scanner with extra-long range scanning capabilities on 1D/2D barcodes. The PowerScan 9500 AR reader has a powerful autofocus system that allows the scanner to read from a short distance of 15 cm / 6 in to a distance of more than 20 m / 65 ft with a fast focus adjustment, allowing the operator to move easily from a closeup barcode to a barcode at the top of a warehouse rack.

'Datalogic's advanced research continues to deliver ground breaking technology for Logistics and Manufacturing,' said Mark Cohen, Americas Vice President, Transportation and Logistics of Datalogic. 'At ProMat 2019 we will showcase four new products with advancements in imaging, improvements in laser marking and sensing, along with wireless charging for handhelds and mobile computers. Come visit us and experience hands-on demonstrations of the latest Datalogic innovations.'

Datalogic Executives and SMEs will be on-site at booth S3931 to answer questions and demonstrate our latest products.