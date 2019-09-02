DATALOGIC : 2 September 2019 - POWERSCAN™ 95X1 AR & FALCON™ X4 AR

EXTEND YOUR READING PERFORMANCE!
Experience the scanning capability of the new 2D Near/Far Auto Range Imagers designed and developed by Datalogic.
A powerful LED lighting system enables the user to extend the reading range of our top performing industrial hand held scanner and mobile computer from 6 inches (15 cm) to more than 65 feet (20 m), enabling the scanning of virtually any bar code in nearly all lighting conditions.
LEARN MORE ABOUT DATALOGIC AUTO RANGE FAMILY PRODUCTS:
