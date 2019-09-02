Log in
DATALOGIC SpA

DATALOGIC SPA

(DAL)
DATALOGIC : 2 September 2019 - POWERSCAN™ 95X1 AR & FALCON™ X4 AR

09/02/2019 | 11:40am EDT
EXTEND YOUR READING PERFORMANCE!
Experience the scanning capability of the new 2D Near/Far Auto Range Imagers designed and developed by Datalogic.

A powerful LED lighting system enables the user to extend the reading range of our top performing industrial hand held scanner and mobile computer from 6 inches (15 cm) to more than 65 feet (20 m), enabling the scanning of virtually any bar code in nearly all lighting conditions.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DATALOGIC AUTO RANGE FAMILY PRODUCTS:

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:39:04 UTC
