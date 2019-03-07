DATALOGIC : 7 March 2019 - DATALOGIC NEW BRAND IDENTITY

Datalogic announces its new Brand Identity based on the concept 'EMPOWER YOUR VISION'. Vision systems are becoming the core of our target industries and customers' vision is our main focus: we want to accompany companies on the journey towards the future, also empowering them with greater vision capabilities.

Those who manage automation processes need to have a global view, in real-time, of the entire value chain. With the development of Datalogic technology, customers acquire increasingly the ability to see, read, collect, track, and check data with accuracy, ease, precision, and power.

Datalogic's new VISION era has begun!