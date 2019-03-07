Log in
DATALOGIC SPA

(DAL)
DATALOGIC : 7 March 2019 - DATALOGIC NEW BRAND IDENTITY

0
03/07/2019 | 05:48am EST

Datalogic announces its new Brand Identity based on the concept 'EMPOWER YOUR VISION'. Vision systems are becoming the core of our target industries and customers' vision is our main focus: we want to accompany companies on the journey towards the future, also empowering them with greater vision capabilities.

Those who manage automation processes need to have a global view, in real-time, of the entire value chain. With the development of Datalogic technology, customers acquire increasingly the ability to see, read, collect, track, and check data with accuracy, ease, precision, and power.

Datalogic's new VISION era has begun!

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:47:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 637 M
EBIT 2018 89,0 M
Net income 2018 64,0 M
Finance 2018 48,3 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 22,98
P/E ratio 2019 20,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 1 400 M
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,9 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romano Volta Chairman
Yann Triffe Chief Operating Officer
Pietro Todescato Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Filippo Maria Volta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATALOGIC SPA17.40%1 583
CANON INC10.28%37 966
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP19.92%23 099
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION8.62%5 865
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD33.31%4 859
KONICA MINOLTA INC11.26%4 846
