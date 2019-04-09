Log in
DATALOGIC : 9 April 2019 - A New Era for Healthcare at DMEA Berlin 2019

0
04/09/2019

Europe's most important trade fair for digital healthcare takes place under a new name in Berlin. At the exhibition grounds, visitors will get a market overview of everything that concerns and supports the healthcare industry in terms of patent safety.

Together with its partner AISCI, Datalogic presents its latest products and solutions for the optimization of work processes with regards to topics such as the EU Anti-Counterfeiting Directive, the Unique Device Identification Directive and the Federal Medication Plan.

From laser marking for the identification of medical devices to barcode scanning, the AISCI and Datalogic partner booth will provide visitors with information on how to make their workflows more efficient and secure.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:22:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 664 M
EBIT 2019 91,3 M
Net income 2019 65,3 M
Finance 2019 62,5 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 19,60
P/E ratio 2020 17,82
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 1 295 M
Chart DATALOGIC SPA
Duration : Period :
DATALOGIC SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,4 €
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romano Volta Chairman
Yann Triffe Chief Operating Officer
Pietro Todescato Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Filippo Maria Volta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATALOGIC SPA8.63%1 459
CANON INC13.00%39 249
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP23.43%24 049
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION17.44%6 356
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD40.14%5 122
KONICA MINOLTA INC16.12%5 074
