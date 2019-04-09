DATALOGIC : 9 April 2019 - A New Era for Healthcare at DMEA Berlin 2019

Europe's most important trade fair for digital healthcare takes place under a new name in Berlin. At the exhibition grounds, visitors will get a market overview of everything that concerns and supports the healthcare industry in terms of patent safety.

Together with its partner AISCI, Datalogic presents its latest products and solutions for the optimization of work processes with regards to topics such as the EU Anti-Counterfeiting Directive, the Unique Device Identification Directive and the Federal Medication Plan.

From laser marking for the identification of medical devices to barcode scanning, the AISCI and Datalogic partner booth will provide visitors with information on how to make their workflows more efficient and secure.