Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  DATALOGIC SpA    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC SPA (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IMPACT Software12.0 by Datalogic: vision-guided robotics made easy >>

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:03pm CEST

Bologna, September XX- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, proudly announces the release of IMPACT Software 12.0, the latest version of the well-known software by Datalogic for Vision Guided Robotics applications. This enhanced release makes it easier to locate objects, quickly compile and format data, and then communicate that data to other automation or databases, ensuring product identification and location for all industries.

IMPACT 12.0 delivers new inspection tools and improvements such as the new Pattern Find Tool for Vision Guided Robotic applications demanding fast locating and extremely high accuracy and repeatability, making it easier and faster to integrate Datalogic machine vision with any robot. Supported by Datalogic MX-E and MX-U vision processors, the Pattern Find Tool allows users to easily set up the location of an object in a few steps, using the familiar, easy-to-use IMPACT interface. This allows users to have the robot up and running in less time. If higher speeds are needed, it's possible to run the tool in multi-core mode to take advantage of the true processing power of Datalogic MX-E and MX-U vision processors. Now with one Enhanced License, which is available only on our MX-E and MX-U vision processors, you not only get the new Pattern Find Tool but also both of our OCR tools.

Among the many improvements featured by IMPACT version 12.0 are:

  1. Enhanced Calibration, that makes it easier to pre-set the camera and coordinates of an image with the coordinates of a robot;
  2. Enhanced String Builder, to collect the needed data and formatting it for other automation and databases;
  3. New Data Archiving Tool, designed to write data from a vision device directly to a network database.

'Despite smart vision technology having been around for many years, this technology is rapidly evolving with high expectations for the future and will play an ever increasing role within the industrial automation business. An essential part of advanced vision guided robotics is the software. It not only guides the robot but is also able to perform other inspections.' -said Bradley Weber, Product Marketing Manager of Datalogic 'In the past, robots were totally dependent of software written for each individual task. Today, vision-guided robots exist in a flexible automated environment requiring the control software to first identify an object among many different types of objects and then give the robot exact coordinates, making the robot faster and more effective.

With the release of IMPACT software 12.0, Datalogic furthers its ability to solve more Vision Guided Robotics applications as well as make them easier to deploy, thus rivaling the top competitive tools in the industry.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 13:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATALOGIC SPA
03:03pIMPACT SOFTWARE12.0 BY DATALOGIC : vision-guided robotics made easy >>
PU
09/10DATALOGIC : to showcase extensive range of products at PPMA 2018 >>
PU
09/05DATALOGIC : Memor 10 validated for Android Enterprise Recommended Program >>
PU
09/04DATALOGIC : Molton Brown improves stock accuracy with Datalogic Memor >>
PU
08/09DATALOGIC : Board of Directors changes >>
PU
08/07DATALOGIC : New Gryphon™ I GD4500 2D scanner. The Best gets Better! >>
PU
07/05DATALOGIC PRESENTS : the next generation Falcon X4™ - Value has a new mean..
PU
06/18DATALOGIC : Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Ma..
PU
06/13DATALOGIC : SG4 FIELDBUS, the perfect Light Curtain for Industry 4.0 by Datalogi..
PU
05/28DATALOGIC SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/01Datalogic Leveraging Its Product ID Know-How Into Larger, Faster-Growing Mark.. 
2016How Brexit Can Affect Italian Companies 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 647 M
EBIT 2018 90,8 M
Net income 2018 66,8 M
Finance 2018 55,5 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 28,69
P/E ratio 2019 24,80
EV / Sales 2018 2,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 1 856 M
Chart DATALOGIC SPA
Duration : Period :
DATALOGIC SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,4 €
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romano Volta Chairman
Yann Triffe Chief Operating Officer
Alessandro D'Aniello Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Todescato Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATALOGIC SPA3.02%2 157
CANON INC-18.59%41 148
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP4.97%22 674
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-30.20%6 647
KONICA MINOLTA INC1.26%5 026
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-24.81%4 977
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.