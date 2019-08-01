Datamatics Global Services : Recognized as a July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has been named a July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Robotic Process Automation Software. Gartner Peer Insights is a robust enterprise IT product and service review platform that hosts more than 255,000 verified customer reviews across 355 defined markets.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service. To be a recipient of Gartner Customer Choice for RPA, a vendor should have their overall rating greater than or equal to mean rating (4.6 stars) out of 5 stars and have a Product Adoption Review Coverage (PARC) equal to 3.0 or the median of the market.

As of July 30 2019, Datamatics TruBot has received more than 156 reviews from its customers with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 (a 5.0 score indicates the customer was “completely satisfied”). In more than 100 reviews, Datamatics customers have rated them on 5 star which is the highest achievable rating.

Unique reviews from our TruBot customers -

Datamatics was with us the entire journey in implementing an RPA solution for a recurring billing task. They guided us through the process of procedure documentation and were very flexible with the scope during the testing phase. They also helped overcome internal barriers with rigid system processes through experienced and creative solutions to keep the implementation on track and successful – Sr. Manager Billing Operations

The vendor has matured RPA processes in the BFSI segment and the vendor’s presence in the IT and BPM segment gives them an edge to understand the nuances of the technology and business operations. – DVP, Finance Industry

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as a July 2019 Gartner’s Customer Choice for Robotic Process Automation Software for TruBot. Honest feedback from customers is the most reliable way to gauge their satisfaction level and I am grateful to all our customers for rating us so high on Gartner Peer Insights portal. This strengthens our commitment to deliver outstanding customer experience in the coming years,” says Mitul Mehta - SVP & Head-Marketing & Communications, Datamatics Global Services Ltd. He further added “Getting customer reviews is a challenge. We are thankful to Gartner for providing us an independent platform where customers can leave their true feedback anonymously.”

Datamatics TruBot is an enterprise grade, multi-skilled RPA product that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes. TruBot has more than 96 customers globally and has automated over 800 processes. Datamatics has also received industry research recognition for its TruBot solution and has been positioned in the July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company’s portfolio of service offerings spans across ITS, BPM, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by AI. It has established products in RPA, Advanced Analytics, BI and AFC. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

