Datamatics Global Services : wins IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 for TruBot and TruAI in Emerging Technology Large category

Mumbai, April 16, 2019: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has won IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 under the Excellence in Emerging Technology category for TruBot, its Robotic Process Automation product and TruAI, its Artificial Intelligence platform. The award ceremony was held on 12th April 2019 at St Regis, Mumbai.

The Panel of Jury constituted of the stalwarts in the IT industry: Mr. Atul Nishar - Former Chairman of NASSCOM, Founder and Chairman Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Padma Shri Dr. Deepak Phatak - Professor, IIT Mumbai, Mr. Harish Mehta - Co-Founder of NASSCOM and Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd., Mr. Keshav Murugesh - Group CEO, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and recently appointed Chairman, NASSCOM, Mr. Mukesh Kriplani - Chief Executive Officer - ParekhPlast Ltd., Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan - MD, Deutsche Bank Group, Mr. Sanjay Mehta - Private Investor, Mr. Sumit Rajwade - Founder, Digital Innovation Specialist, Stealthmode Startup, Mr. Krishna Tewari - Director, Genessa Smart Solutions.

The IMC Awards recognize achievements across all areas of the IT industry. Winners of each award are selected by a panel of eminent executives representing the wide variety of services present in the IT landscape. The awards are designed to celebrate innovation through technological product/solutions and applications that are transformative to business.

The award was presented by the Chief Guest Padma Shri Dr Deepak B. Phatak. On the occasion, Ms Sandhya Vasudevan, Jury Chair, IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 said, 'I congratulate Datamatics for its innovative and future oriented products TruBot and TruAI. These products have helped banks to automate multiple processes enabling them to combat frauds in the banking operations.'

Mr. Rahul Kanodia - Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said, 'AI and RPA are going to change the ways how organisation are looking at the technologies in the coming future. Datamatics is actively investing in these emerging technologies. We are happy to be recognized by IMC.'

Datamatics TruBot is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that allows business users without any programming knowledge to design a bot at the click of a button. TruBot has over 95 customers globally and has automated more than 800 processes across multiple industries including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Logistics.

Datamatics' TruAI is a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence platform that businesses use for Pattern Detection, Text and Data Mining. It helps enterprises extract intelligence from high volumes of structured, unstructured and multi-structured data from diverse sources. It uses highly specialized evolutionary algorithms that adapt to new data types, current and anticipated patterns as well as causations and consequences.