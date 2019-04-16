Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Datamatics Global Services Ltd    DATAMATICS   INE365B01017

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD

(DATAMATICS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datamatics Global Services : wins IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 for TruBot and TruAI in Emerging Technology Large category

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:28am EDT

Mumbai, April 16, 2019: Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has won IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 under the Excellence in Emerging Technology category for TruBot, its Robotic Process Automation product and TruAI, its Artificial Intelligence platform. The award ceremony was held on 12th April 2019 at St Regis, Mumbai.

The Panel of Jury constituted of the stalwarts in the IT industry: Mr. Atul Nishar - Former Chairman of NASSCOM, Founder and Chairman Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Padma Shri Dr. Deepak Phatak - Professor, IIT Mumbai, Mr. Harish Mehta - Co-Founder of NASSCOM and Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd., Mr. Keshav Murugesh - Group CEO, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and recently appointed Chairman, NASSCOM, Mr. Mukesh Kriplani - Chief Executive Officer - ParekhPlast Ltd., Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan - MD, Deutsche Bank Group, Mr. Sanjay Mehta - Private Investor, Mr. Sumit Rajwade - Founder, Digital Innovation Specialist, Stealthmode Startup, Mr. Krishna Tewari - Director, Genessa Smart Solutions.

The IMC Awards recognize achievements across all areas of the IT industry. Winners of each award are selected by a panel of eminent executives representing the wide variety of services present in the IT landscape. The awards are designed to celebrate innovation through technological product/solutions and applications that are transformative to business.

The award was presented by the Chief Guest Padma Shri Dr Deepak B. Phatak. On the occasion, Ms Sandhya Vasudevan, Jury Chair, IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 said, 'I congratulate Datamatics for its innovative and future oriented products TruBot and TruAI. These products have helped banks to automate multiple processes enabling them to combat frauds in the banking operations.'

Mr. Rahul Kanodia - Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said, 'AI and RPA are going to change the ways how organisation are looking at the technologies in the coming future. Datamatics is actively investing in these emerging technologies. We are happy to be recognized by IMC.'

Datamatics TruBot is a versatile, multi-skilled bot that allows business users without any programming knowledge to design a bot at the click of a button. TruBot has over 95 customers globally and has automated more than 800 processes across multiple industries including Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Logistics.

Datamatics' TruAI is a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence platform that businesses use for Pattern Detection, Text and Data Mining. It helps enterprises extract intelligence from high volumes of structured, unstructured and multi-structured data from diverse sources. It uses highly specialized evolutionary algorithms that adapt to new data types, current and anticipated patterns as well as causations and consequences.

Disclaimer

Datamatics Global Services Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES
07:28aDATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : wins IMC Digital Technology Awards 2018 for TruBot ..
PU
04/02DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Dr. Lalit Kanodia Laureate Award for Technological ..
PU
03/27DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : wins INDIA'S BEST COMPANY OF THE YEAR Awards 2018, ..
PU
03/05DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Wins 2019 IBM Asia Pacific Excellence Award for Top..
AQ
2018DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : and Automation Anywhere announce partnership to del..
PU
2018DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Quarterly results - datamatics global services limi..
AQ
2018DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Trailing twelve month results - datamatics global s..
AQ
2018DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Financial results - datamatics global services limi..
AQ
2018DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Everest Group Recognizes Datamatics in its PEAK Mat..
PU
2018DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Q1 FY2019 Net Profit at INR 216 Million; up by 34% ..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Chart DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Rahul Lalit Kanodia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lalit Surajmal Kanodia Chairman
Sandeep Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sameer Lalit Kanodia Non-Independent Executive Director
Radhakrishna Kunjlal Saraswat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD-4.09%86
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.59%128 052
ACCENTURE27.15%120 216
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.63%114 111
VMWARE, INC.40.12%78 862
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.55%71 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About