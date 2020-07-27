Datang Environment Industry : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司) are set out below:

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Jin Yaohua

Mr. Hou Guoli

Mr. Liu Quancheng

Mr. Liu Ruixiang

Mr. Li Zhenyu

Executive Director

Mr. Wang Yanwen

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ye Xiang

Mr. Mao Zhuanjian

Mr. Gao Jiaxiang