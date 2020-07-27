Datang Environment Industry : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*
大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1272)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司) are set out below:
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Jin Yaohua
Mr. Hou Guoli
Mr. Liu Quancheng
Mr. Liu Ruixiang
Mr. Li Zhenyu
Executive Director
Mr. Wang Yanwen
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Ye Xiang
Mr. Mao Zhuanjian
Mr. Gao Jiaxiang
For identification purpose only