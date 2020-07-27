Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.    1272   CNE100002B63

DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY GROUP CO., L

(1272)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datang Environment Industry : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:41am EDT

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. ( 大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司) are set out below:

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Jin Yaohua

Mr. Hou Guoli

Mr. Liu Quancheng

Mr. Liu Ruixiang

Mr. Li Zhenyu

Executive Director

Mr. Wang Yanwen

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Ye Xiang

Mr. Mao Zhuanjian

Mr. Gao Jiaxiang

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The Board has four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Director serves.

Board

Remuneration

Committee

and

Strategy and

Audit

Evaluation

Nomination

Investment

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Jin Yaohua

C

Mr. Hou Guoli

M

C

Mr. Liu Quancheng

M

Mr. Liu Ruixiang

M

Mr. Li Zhenyu

Mr. Wang Yanwen

Mr. Ye Xiang

M

C

Mr. Mao Zhuanjian

M

M

M

Mr. Gao Jiaxiang

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee
    M Member of the relevant Board committee

Beijing, the PRC, 27 July 2020

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Datang Environment Industy Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTR
04:41aDATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
07/24DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Announcement - change of senior management and re-..
PU
02/27DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Announcement - negative profit alert for 2019 annu..
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Resignation of supervisor and proposed appointment..
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Announcement - public issuance of corporate bonds
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Domestic public issuance of green corporate bonds
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting held..
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Further reschedule of extraordinary general meetin..
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Change of time of the egm
PU
2019DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY : Continuing connected transactions and major transa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 415 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2019 219 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2019 5 438 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
Yield 2019 2,80%
Capitalization 2 095 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 115
Free-Float 4,08%
Chart DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Li Hou General Manager & Executive Director
Yao Hua Jin Chairman
Xiang Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhuan Jian Mao Independent Non-Executive Director
Jia Xiang Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATANG ENVIRONMENT INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-42.22%299
VINCI SA-19.80%52 916
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.96%30 258
FERROVIAL-16.94%19 007
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.36%16 991
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.89%16 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group