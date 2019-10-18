Datang International Power Generation : ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00991)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be convened on Wednesday, 30 October 2019 to consider and approve, among others, the unaudited 2019 third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Jiang Jinming

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Chen Feihu, Wang Sen, Wang Xin, Liang Yongpan, Ying Xuejun, Zhu Shaowen, Cao Xin, Zhao Xianguo, Zhang Ping, Jin Shengxiang, Liu Jizhen*, Feng Genfu*, Luo Zhongwei*, Liu Huangsong* and Jiang Fuxiu*.