Datang International Power Generation : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00991)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF THE

SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The fourth meeting of the tenth session of the supervisory committee of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. ("Datang International" or the "Company") was convened on Friday, 22 November 2019 by way of written resolutions. There were four supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and all of them attended the meeting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the provisions stipulated in the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the Articles of Association of the Company, and was lawful and valid. The following resolution was approved unanimously at the meeting: