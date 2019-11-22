Datang International Power Generation : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
0
11/22/2019 | 05:10am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00991)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF THE
SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The fourth meeting of the tenth session of the supervisory committee of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. ("Datang International" or the "Company") was convened on Friday, 22 November 2019 by way of written resolutions. There were four supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and all of them attended the meeting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the provisions stipulated in the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the Articles of Association of the Company, and was lawful and valid. The following resolution was approved unanimously at the meeting:
THE "RESOLUTION ON RETIREMENT OF FIXED ASSETS OF COAL-FIRED GENERATING UNITS SHUT DOWN BY MATOU THERMAL POWER BRANCH OF HEBEI POWER GENERATION COMPANY" WAS CONSIDERED AND APPROVED
Voting results: 4 votes in favour, 0 vote against, 0 abstained
1. It was approved that the fixed assets of the No. 8 coal-fired generating unit, which has been shut down by Matou Thermal Power Branch of Datang Hebei Power Generation Co., Ltd., are to be retired in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the relevant financial and accounting policies of Datang International. The original value and the net value of the fixed assets that will be retired are RMB403,861,200 and RMB113,515,500, respectively.
- 1 -
2. The supervisory committee is of the view that the retirement of fixed assets is in compliance with the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" and that the requirements under the relevant accounting system of the Company is able to objectively reflect the situation in relation to the assets of the Company as well as ensure the truthfulness and accuracy of the accounting data. The decision-making process of the board of directors of the Company in relation to the resolution is in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
By Order of the Board
Jiang Jinming
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 22 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
Chen Feihu, Wang Sen, Wang Xin, Liang Yongpan, Ying Xuejun, Zhu Shaowen, Cao Xin, Zhao Xianguo, Zhang Ping, Jin Shengxiang, Liu Jizhen*, Feng Genfu*, Luo Zhongwei*, Liu Huangsong*, Jiang Fuxiu*.
DTP - Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:06:04 UTC