DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement

|
DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement:
Datatec Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number: 1994/005004/06)
JSE share code: DTC
ISIN: ZAE000017745
('Datatec' or the 'Company')
GENERAL REPURCHASE OF SHARES VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
1. INTRODUCTION
Shareholders are advised that, in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders
at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 ('General
Authority'), Datatec has repurchased 5 086 565 ordinary shares ('Repurchase Shares') in
aggregate, representing 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury
Shares) at the time the General Authority was granted. Following the purchase of the
Repurchase Shares, the extent of the General Authority outstanding is 37,179,791 shares,
representing 17.6% of the total issued share capital of the Company, at the time the General
Authority was granted.
2. DETAILS OF THE REPURCHASE
Details of the Repurchase are as follows:
Dates of Repurchase: Thursday, 29 August 2019
to Wednesday, 25 September 2019
Highest repurchase price per Share: R35.00
Lowest repurchase price per Share: R31.99
Number of Shares repurchased: 5 086 565
Total value of Shares repurchased: R174 311 537
Total Shares in issue before cancellation of
repurchased shares: 212 000 000
Total Shares in issue after cancellation of
repurchased shares: 206 913 435
Number of treasury shares (unchanged): 668 220
The Shares which have been repurchased will be cancelled and delisted on or about 21 October
2019.
3. STATEMENT BY THE BOARD
The Board has considered the effect of the Repurchase and is of the opinion that, for a period
of 12 months following the date of the Repurchase:
- the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') will be able in the ordinary course of business
to pay its debts;
- the assets of the Company and the group will be in excess of the liabilities of the
Company and the group. For this purpose, the assets and liabilities were recognised
and measured in accordance with the accounting policies used in the latest audited
annual group financial statements;
- the share capital and reserves of the Company and the group will be adequate for
ordinary business purposes;
- the working capital of the Company and the group will be adequate for ordinary
business purposes; and
- the Company and the group have passed the solvency and liquidity test and since the test
was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group.
4. SOURCE OF FUNDS
The Repurchase was funded from the Company's available cash resources.
5. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Company's cash balances decreased by R175 million as a result of the Repurchase and,
on cancellation of the Repurchase Shares, share capital and share premium will reduce by the
same amount.
Interest receivable at rates of approximately 7.0 % per annum (pre-tax) will be foregone on the
cash resources used to acquire the Repurchased Shares.
The reduced number of Shares in issue after cancellation of the Repurchased Shares will result
in a lower weighted average number of shares used to calculate earnings per share in future
reporting periods.
6. COMPLIANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 5.72 OF THE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS
The Repurchase was effected through the order book operated by the JSE and done without
any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter parties. A
portion of the repurchase programme was executed during the Company's FY20 interim results
closed period. The Company had put in place a repurchase programme and submitted this to
the JSE in writing prior to the commencement of the closed period. An independent third party
then executed the repurchase programme, uninfluenced by the Company, during the closed
period.
Accordingly, the Company has complied with paragraph 5.72(a) of the Listings Requirements of
the JSE Limited.
Johannesburg
16 October 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 16/10/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.