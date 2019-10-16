Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Datatec Limited    DTCJ   ZAE000017745

DATATEC LIMITED

(DTCJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/15
32 ZAR   -0.87%
02:43aDATATEC LIMITED - DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
10/03DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Trading statement
PU
09/04DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Westcon Southern Africa BEE Transaction
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:43am EDT
DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
16 October 2019 8:00 
DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement: 
Datatec Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number: 1994/005004/06)
JSE share code: DTC
ISIN: ZAE000017745
('Datatec' or the 'Company')

GENERAL REPURCHASE OF SHARES VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

1.    INTRODUCTION

      Shareholders are advised that, in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders
      at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 ('General
      Authority'), Datatec has repurchased 5 086 565 ordinary shares ('Repurchase Shares') in
      aggregate, representing 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury
      Shares) at the time the General Authority was granted. Following the purchase of the
      Repurchase Shares, the extent of the General Authority outstanding is 37,179,791 shares,
      representing 17.6% of the total issued share capital of the Company, at the time the General
      Authority was granted.

2.    DETAILS OF THE REPURCHASE

      Details of the Repurchase are as follows:

      Dates of Repurchase:                                        Thursday, 29 August 2019
                                                                  to Wednesday, 25 September 2019
      Highest repurchase price per Share:                         R35.00
      Lowest repurchase price per Share:                          R31.99
      Number of Shares repurchased:                               5 086 565
      Total value of Shares repurchased:                          R174 311 537

      Total Shares in issue before cancellation of
      repurchased shares:                                         212 000 000
      Total Shares in issue after cancellation of
      repurchased shares:                                         206 913 435
      Number of treasury shares (unchanged):                      668 220

      The Shares which have been repurchased will be cancelled and delisted on or about 21 October
      2019.

3.    STATEMENT BY THE BOARD

      The Board has considered the effect of the Repurchase and is of the opinion that, for a period
      of 12 months following the date of the Repurchase:

     -   the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') will be able in the ordinary course of business
         to pay its debts;
     -   the assets of the Company and the group will be in excess of the liabilities of the
         Company and the group. For this purpose, the assets and liabilities were recognised
         and measured in accordance with the accounting policies used in the latest audited
         annual group financial statements;
     -   the share capital and reserves of the Company and the group will be adequate for
         ordinary business purposes;
     -   the working capital of the Company and the group will be adequate for ordinary
         business purposes; and
     -   the Company and the group have passed the solvency and liquidity test and since the test
         was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group.

4.   SOURCE OF FUNDS

     The Repurchase was funded from the Company's available cash resources.

5.   FINANCIAL INFORMATION

     The Company's cash balances decreased by R175 million as a result of the Repurchase and,
     on cancellation of the Repurchase Shares, share capital and share premium will reduce by the
     same amount.

     Interest receivable at rates of approximately 7.0 % per annum (pre-tax) will be foregone on the
     cash resources used to acquire the Repurchased Shares.

     The reduced number of Shares in issue after cancellation of the Repurchased Shares will result
     in a lower weighted average number of shares used to calculate earnings per share in future
     reporting periods.

6.   COMPLIANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 5.72 OF THE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

     The Repurchase was effected through the order book operated by the JSE and done without
     any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter parties. A
     portion of the repurchase programme was executed during the Company's FY20 interim results
     closed period. The Company had put in place a repurchase programme and submitted this to
     the JSE in writing prior to the commencement of the closed period. An independent third party
     then executed the repurchase programme, uninfluenced by the Company, during the closed
     period.

     Accordingly, the Company has complied with paragraph 5.72(a) of the Listings Requirements of
     the JSE Limited.


Johannesburg
16 October 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 16/10/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 06:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATATEC LIMITED
02:43aDATATEC LIMITED - DTC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
10/03DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Trading statement
PU
09/04DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Westcon Southern Africa BEE Transaction
PU
09/03DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe
PU
08/29DATATEC : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
PU
08/29DATATEC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
08/29DATATEC LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
07/31DATATEC : Dealing in securities by a director, the company secretary and treasur..
PU
07/24DATATEC LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optional)
FA
07/17DATATEC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 558 M
EBIT 2020 78,0 M
Net income 2020 41,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,32%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,10x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart DATATEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Datatec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATATEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,46  $
Last Close Price 2,15  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Peter Montanana Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Davidson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ivan Philip Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John F. McCartney Independent Non-Executive Director
Mfundiso Johnson Ntabankulu Njeke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATATEC LIMITED20.62%462
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.80%126 680
ACCENTURE32.61%119 145
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.62%106 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.17%71 179
VMWARE, INC.12.69%63 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group